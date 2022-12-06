The network television cameras caught rookie receiver George Pickens coming off the field in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon doing his best Keyshawn Johnson impersonation.
“Throw me the [bleeping] ball,” Pickens said.
Coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t take issue with Pickens expressing his frustration at only catching one pass for 2 yards against the Falcons. In fact, he embraces players who want to be a bigger part of the team.
“I’d rather say, ‘Whoa,’ than ‘Sic’ em.’” Tomlin said Tuesday afternoon during his weekly news conference. “I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what we do. The appropriate and mature way to express that? We’re growing and working on it. But that spirit, that competitive spirit, the guy that wants the ball, I want that guy.
“I would imagine T.J. [Watt] wants to lay the quarterback down more. We’ve got competitors. This is professional football. These guys know they have to deliver. So for a guy that wants to do that, I’m not going to make that a negative no matter how silly I think the commentary is or people talking about him expressing frustrations and trying to make it a negative storyline. I laugh at that. That’s one of the reasons why we’re continually progressing. We’re capable of tuning that B.S. out.”
What he said: “I don’t care about other seasons. I’m focused on this team. They come to work every day. They’re not broken down by negativity and elevator music. They just come to work every day and that needs to continue.” — Tomlin on his team’s late-season surges and playoff pushes in recent years.
Our take: The Steelers were slow starters in 2019 and 2021 and made pushes for the playoffs on both occasions. After a 0-3 start in 2019, they won seven of eight and narrowly missed the playoffs. Last season, after starting 1-3, they won four of their final six and earned the final playoff berth from in the AFC. While there is certainly something to learn from those experiences, Tomlin wants to keep the focus on this year’s team — and for good reason. There are only a few players remaining from the 2019 team, and while plenty of players on this year’s team went through last season’s run to the playoffs, there are completely different circumstances and experiences for this team to overcome.
Up next: If the Steelers (5-7) want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, they have to beat the Ravens (8-4) on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers don’t have any major injuries this week, but they do have a number of players who could be limited during the week with injuries. Linebacker T.J. Watt played through a rib injury last week and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi continues to play through a toe injury.
Two players are eligible to come off injured reserve this week. Place kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback William Jackson could return to the 53-man roster, but Tomlin cautioned their work in practice this week will determine whether they play against the Ravens. That might come as a bit of a surprise for Boswell, who is the league’s second-highest paid kicker behind only Justin Tucker of the Ravens. But Matthew Wright has made 10 consecutive field goals and 12 of 14 overall in the past four games while Boswell has been on IR.