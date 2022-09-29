Pennsylvania’s state game lands really are something to see.
Want to find out? Take one of the tours the Pennsylvania Game Commission is holding in October.
Nine tours are scheduled throughout the state, including one in Elk County.
The tours provide a good example of the opportunities available on game lands statewide, while showcasing how habitat work being done on these tracts benefit wildlife.
All tours are free, held rain or shine and open only to vehicles licensed for travel on public roads.
The tour schedule includes:
Sunday, Oct. 16
State Game Lands 311, Elk County, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — This tract contains nearly 3,800 acres of mountainous and wooded terrain. The elk herd uses this game lands as its primary range. The tour is self-guided with informational stops along the way. The tour will start near the intersection of Front and Walnut streets in Benezette. Questions can be directed to the Northcentral Region Office at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD.