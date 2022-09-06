NEW BETHLEHEM – Last year’s donations to the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s building campaign are being put to work, as refurbishment of the landmark clock tower at the Redbank Valley History Center is underway.
Society treasurer Deb Huffman explained that donations made through the group’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) effort in 2021 have already been used to get the clock up and running, and for the new bell system in the tower.
Now, the remainder of last year’s donations are going toward brick work at the top of the tower, along with repairs to the roof of the toner upon which the wooden cupola rests.
Huffman said that when the society took ownership of the historic bank building along Broad Street last year, a study was conducted, and it was determined that bricks on the tower needed to be repointed.
“They’re not replacing the bricks, because we want to preserve what we have,” Huffman said, noting that the original bricks atop the tower were taken off with new mortar applied all around the cupola area.
Quattrone Masonry and Construction of Ridgway is performing the work.
“After that, the wood will be fixed around the cupola and the roof,” she said.
While the society still has more work to do on the tower and cupola, Huffman said the current work will exhaust the NAP donations that were made last year, and additional work will need to be performed in phases.
Historical society president Cindy Morgan said that the group recently completed its NAP pledge drive and application to the state for this year. She said they should know in October if the donations are approved.
Huffman said the NAP program is a win-win for the society and local businesses, who can keep their state tax dollars in the community to support the building preservation effort.
The historical society is also planning for a busy season coming up, as it gets ready to host its 2022 Pottery Showcase and Quilt Show during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Sept. 17-18.
In addition to 20 never-before-displayed quilts, the event will feature a Hawthorn Pottery display and presentation on Saturday, Sept. 17, and a display of Purinton Pottery on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Antique appraisals by Kevin Neal Auction Service will also be conducted during the event. Those wishing to bring items for appraisals should contact Morgan at (814) 221-6225.
And looking ahead, the society is planning events at Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, with more details to follow closer to the times.