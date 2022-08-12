When Jason Kervin was the offensive coordinator at Hoover High School, an Alabama prep football powerhouse, there was a sign he made and taped to the wall behind his desk that featured wide receiver George Pickens, a decorative reminder that drew plenty of laughs from his fellow coaches and players.
Above a picture of Pickens with his arms outstretched were five words and an arrow pointing down at the image: “Just Throw The Ball Here.” While the Buccaneers’ advanced concepts and lofty goals were popularized on the 2006 MTV reality show “Two-A-Days,” Kervin chuckles at what became of his offense when Pickens lined up out wide.
“As coordinators, we pride ourselves on coming up with all these schemes and plays,” Kervin said. “But when you have a guy like George, man, sometimes you just throw it to him regardless of what a read might say.”
With no shortage of optimism surrounding this younger group of Steelers, Pickens — a second-round selection from Georgia in April’s NFL draft — has been impossible to ignore. His tremendous athleticism and dazzling skill have made the 21-year-old a fan favorite and potential breakout star.
Yet back home in Alabama, the coaches who helped mold Pickens have been watching this show for years, the group eagerly awaiting the next ridiculous catch or run while simultaneously expecting the seamless transition the rookie has seemingly made to the NFL game.
“Yep, doesn’t surprise me at all,” said former Hoover coach Josh Niblett. “I watched it for four years. I knew he was gonna be special. There’s no doubt in my mind that the Steelers got the best receiver in the draft.”
“You know how some people sing, but there are others who are performers?” Kervin wondered aloud. “Football is his art. When he’s out there, he’s not playing. He’s making art. And it’s beautiful to watch.”
The arrival of Pickens comes at an important time for the Steelers. Not only because he has already helped Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph with his ridiculous wingspan, blazing speed and soft hands, but the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder could represent the deep-play threat the Steelers have been chasing for years.
Martavis Bryant looked to be that guy, then vanished. JuJu Smith-Schuster showed signs when averaging 15.8 yards per catch as a rookie in 2017 and piling up 1,426 yards the next season. But he was hardly a deep-play threat the past two seasons, averaging just 8.6 yards per reception. Chase Claypool has tantalized at times, as well.
Mike Tomlin certainly isn’t ready to anoint Pickens as the answer. He cautioned reporters on Thursday at Saint Vincent College to not even bother asking about Pickens — who earlier made a couple more highlight-reel catches — because he “wasn’t gonna give you what you’re looking for.”
It’s probably hard to put the Pickens hype train back in the station at this point, but for those who know him best, this is hardly a fad. It’s really just the player he’s always been and one many expected to find success fast at this level.
“George has always been athletic,” said his mom, Dee Humes. “He was a very athletic and enthusiastic kid. Football, basketball, baseball, any sport. It really is a good feeling to watch anybody, especially your kids, live out their dreams. This is something that he’s always wanted to do.”
Those breathtaking plays
Nick Smith has called thousands of plays during his time as Hoover’s freshman football coach, but there’s one he’ll never forget.
The quarterback was actually Peyton Wilson, whose older brothers, Ross and John Parker, were part of “Two-A-Days.” Pickens lined up out wide to the left. The concept was fairly simple: one back, no tight ends and two receivers to each side. The inside guy ran a 5-yard out. The outside receiver went deep. The quarterback would read the cornerback and react accordingly.
“I knew where the ball was going before it was snapped every time,” Smith said. “Peyton never even bothered to read the play. He just threw it to George deep every time. I’d ask him, ‘Peyton, what did the guy do?’ He was like, ‘Coach, it’s George.’ I’d answer, ‘I know. I get that, but we still have to make a read here.’”
As Hoover continued to run the play — known succinctly as “Bucs” — defenses would inevitably adjust: a safety cheating over, the corner backing up 12 or 15 yards off the line of scrimmage, perhaps another corner to help.
It hardly mattered.
“George would still come down with the ball,” Smith said.
What makes Pickens so special, the sort of stuff that has allowed him to be a walking mismatch and the winner of so many 50/50 balls, includes several different components, as those who know him best described.
Niblett started with what was on Kervin’s poster — Pickens’ incredible catch radius. Part of that involves his wingspan, which was measured at 77 3/8 inches, putting him in the 59th percentile of wide receivers. But also how he’s able to create that target.
Kervin said he was always blown away by Pickens’ ability to track the ball with his eyes, which would lead to the wide receiver letting a pass travel for an extra tick and also not alerting a defensive back that something was coming.
“He has so many qualities people haven’t seen yet because he was underutilized at Georgia,” Kervin said. “I don’t think people know how good he can be.”
Pickens’ former coaches were also enthralled by his ability to run, a trait Kervin attributed to Pickens playing some running back in youth football and always pestering the offensive coordinator to line up in the backfield.
As a kid, Pickens trained a lot with his older brother, Chris Humes, who was a defensive back at Arkansas State and later played pro football with the then- Oakland Raiders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.
Niblett credited Humes’ influence on holding Pickens accountable and pushing him. The latter also has an advanced understanding of running routes and competing against another person.
“Whether it was doing ladder drills, catching balls or running routes, he did it year-round,” Niblett said. “As he continued to develop physically, he never lost those motor skills.”
Added Smith: “We don’t keep this stat, but he was probably the statistical leader in plays where everybody watching would go, ‘No, no, no ... OK, yes, yes, yes!’ ... Every week he seemed to do something that would take your breath away.”
‘He’s that special’
The reasons Pickens fell to the Steelers are well known by now.
As a freshman, Pickens was ejected for throwing punches at Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling during a Nov. 30, 2019 game and was suspended for the first half of the SEC championship against LSU. The next year, on Oct. 10, 2020, Pickens incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after squirting Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with water.
Those two incidents contributed to reports of immaturity, while Pickens was also dinged for a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in Georgia’s spring game in 2021, which kept him out of all but four games as a junior.
Not that his Hoover coaches cared.
“I laughed at it,” Niblett said of the perception that Pickens is some kind of problem. “I spent four years with the kid. I’d take him to offseason workouts when his mom was working. He’s a kid. None of us are perfect. We all make choices and learn from the bad ones.”
While these guys obviously don’t believe the Steelers are getting an attitude problem, they did agree that Pickens has a unique personality.
Each told the story of when Pickens was told to do pull-ups and stopped halfway through to eat a cheese curl he had stuffed in his pocket, a gag he planned to poke fun over the coaching staff’s insistence on monitoring his weight-room work.
During one Friday night game, Smith — who did color commentary for Hoover’s varsity squad — once watched Pickens make an acrobatic catch, then hand the ball to a Tennessee coach who was there recruiting him.
To not only whet Pickens’ competitive appetite but also ensure he stayed busy during practice, Niblett had Pickens run the scout team offense ... as a quarterback. While Niblett said it certainly made him a little nervous, the trash talk and intensity would fire up the Buccaneers.
“He’s got a big personality,” Smith said. “He doesn’t mind to be seen on the football field. He’s boisterous. He likes to have a good time. But that attitude is what would draw his teammates to him.”
Pickens doesn’t show it much — he often practices in Latrobe with a balaclava covering his face and has already barked back at Minkah Fitzpatrick and other Steelers defensive players during drills — but he also has a warm, endearing personality off the field, his coaches said.
They’d marvel at how Pickens would go out of his way relate to younger students at Hoover, many of them not football players, the prolific wideout seemingly enjoying just being a regular person for a change.
“I never once thought about saying, ‘This guy has a character problem.’ Never. Seeing that was mind-boggling for me,” Niblett said. “Now, he’d be the first to tell you he didn’t love school. Heck, I didn’t really love school, either.
“But I knew whichever team drafted him would get a difference-maker. If he can stay healthy, I’ll bet he makes the Pro Bowl. He’s that special.”