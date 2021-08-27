BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction that will affect traffic patterns on Route 28 in Jefferson County (Rose Township) between South Main Street and Seldom Seen Road/Seneca Trail.
Work will begin on Monday, August 30, to build a temporary bypass road. Traffic flow through the construction zone will be controlled with flaggers during daylight hours.
Work in the area will continue through fall 2021 and resume in spring of 2022 to allow contractor the Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg, Pa., to replace Coder Bridge. This project involves the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 28 over Clement Run and other miscellaneous construction from approximately 1.0 mile west of Brookville to approximately 2.6 miles east of Baxter.