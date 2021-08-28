BROCKWAY — “A Concert of Remembrance,” set for 1:30 p.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway Sept. 11, will feature a memorial concert choir and instrumentalist from the Tri-County area on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The service will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and first responders and Military who answered the call.
A free offering will be taken with all proceeds, which will be divided between the Ridgway/Elk County and Brockway Salvation Armies to help local people in need.