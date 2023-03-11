DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Raybuck, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Denny Raybuck and Becky Federici were united in marriage on February 17, 1973, at St. Catherine of Sienna Parish in DuBois.
They are the parents of Danielle (Aaron) Erdley, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Michael (Amanda Shenkle) Raybuck and Kimberly Rose Raybuck, of DuBois. They are the grandparents of four granddaughters.
He is a retired business owner and she is retired from DuBois Area schools.
They celebrated with friends and family in McGiveny Hall at St. Catherine’s and a delayed trip.