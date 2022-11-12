DuBOIS — State Rep. Mike Armanini was the main speaker at Friday’s annual observance of Veterans Day at the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813.
“It is a pleasure to be here with you this morning. I personally want to thank all the veterans for your service in keeping this great land free,” said Armanini, who represents the 75th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, serving parts of Clearfield County and all of Elk County.
Master of Ceremonies Jeff Baronick noted that Armanini served on the Commerce, Environmental Resources and Energy, Human Services, and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committees during the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
“Being on the Veterans Committee, that was very important because I did not realize the fault that we have with our veterans,” said Armanini. “And I’m proud to say that this committee that we now have working for veterans, you will see changes. There are three of them who are all veterans. Two of them have moved on to the Senate. So we’re very excited to get back in January and start helping our veterans with programs and needs that they desperately need.”
Armanini said that there is one bill that he is very proud of that has made it through the House.
“I’m looking forward to be agreed upon in the Senate and then hopefully signed by the governor before the end here,” said Armanini. “It is for all veterans and their immediate families and enlisted people, a discount for all state recreational park facilities that the state runs. So that was one of the things that I wanted to do to show my gratitude for veterans. My father was a veteran and, of course, my uncles back in World War II, so I’m very proud of that.”
Armanini said that the Veterans Committee also worked to name several bridges in honor of some area veterans who fought for our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice. He said those bridges to honor the names of fallen veterans “are righteously sought after and deserved.”
“It is my pleasure to be here with you this morning as we pay tribute to the veterans who have served and those who are currently serving this great nation today,” he said. “Today, as we celebrate duty, courage and sacrifice, we know that we must again put full faith in these ideals that have served this nation well over history.”
“That war ended in France and the peace agreement that was signed by the nations involved in this war was called an Armistice,” Armanini said. “That agreement was signed in France at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. How fitting that we continue that date, be so prominent in our history.
“This war was called the war to end all wars,” he said. “Unfortunately we are learning, this did not end all wars. Many have been fought since. Engraved in the Korean Wall Veterans Memorial in Washington are four simple words that state a stark reality: ‘Freedom is not free.’ This day is special in the life of our country. At some point you may have someone in the uniform of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, or in other branch of the service. Please, when you see them, remember that they are the reason why we have this wonderful life in America. They are the reason why we can go to church that our family goes to or to believe as you wish, free from having a foreign country tell you what we can do.”
Armanini said, “We live in the greatest nation on earth and it’s because of the sacrifices that veterans have made all over the world and here at home they serve and when they have to, they fight our enemies so that in the future we will not have to do so.”
To the Boy Scout Troop 36 members who were in attendance and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Armanini said, “Freedom is not free. I urge you when you leave this wonderful assembly that is so well attended to resume your daily routine, but don’t forget that we are eternally indebted to America’s veterans. Don’t forget the sacrifices made, the courage exhibited the blood spilled.
“President Calvin Coolidge once said, ‘A nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten,’” said Armanini. “By gathering here today, we are demonstrating that we have not forgotten, nor will we ever forget. May God bless the United States in these most trying and turbulent times and may He bless all of our American heroes, those of yesterday, today, and tomorrow as they are truly the guardians of our liberty.”
Special recognitions
Two special presentations were made by Dave Gralla of the VFW during the program.
U.S. Army veteran Bernell Schaffer, age 89, was recognized for his service and being the oldest veteran at the DuBois Village.
“He grew up in Luthersburg. He ended his service in 1953. He was stationed in Germany, and France. He was a medic in the United States Army. He received various medals, and like you said, he’s one of our oldest ones. He lives, now, in the DuBois Village,” said Gralla, while introducing Schaffer.
Schaffer was presented an Army flag, an Army cap, a blanket with the Soldier’s Creed on it and a U.S. Army coin.
Also, Baronick was awarded a citation as an expression of sincere appreciation for his patriotic service rendered to the community, said Gralla. Baronick has been the master of ceremonies at the annual Veterans Day programs and the Memorial Day service at St. Catherine’s Cemetery for years.