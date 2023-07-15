DuBOIS — A trip to Antarctica — often considered the last untouched wilderness on earth — is not a place many people have the chance to see. But for Barb Simpson, of Rockton, and five of her friends from Clearfield and Jefferson counties plus six others from outside of the Tri-County area, it was a nine-day trip of a lifetime that they all took together earlier this year.
Simpson, along with Nanette Rougeux, Sandy Sloppy and Brenda Strouse, all of Clearfield, Gene Deible of Reynoldsville, and Pam Murdock of DuBois, embarked on their exciting adventure on Feb. 5-21. For three of the local residents — Rougeux, Sloppy, and Simpson — the trip to Antarctica meant that they had visited all seven continents. Murdock has visited five continents, while Strouse has visited all but one.
Summer arrives in Antarctica in late December and ends in late March, and that is when more than 150,000 tourists head for the ice annually. Tourists travel on one of more than 50 cruise ships, braving a two-day trip across the notoriously rough Drake Passage below Patagonia, destined for the polar continent of Antarctica. The Drake Passage is a 500-mile stretch of water separating southern Argentina and Chile from Antarctica. It is considered the second most dangerous water crossing in the world.
Most of the local residents flew from DuBois Regional Airport to Dulles International Airport in Washington DC. From there they flew to JFK in New York, then had a long flight to Buenos Aires, Argentina. They stayed over night there, then the next morning, they flew from Buenos Aires, in northern Argentina, to Ushuaia at the very southern-most tip of the country. That’s where they boarded the cruise ship “Ushuaia.”
“We traveled on the ship Ushuaia, which had originally been a scientific research ship,” said Simpson. “Once it was retired from regular service, it was converted into a bare-bones, no-frills cruise ship with a maximum passenger capacity of 90 people. Their primary goal is to educate people about Antarctica, its history, climate, environmental issues, and the future.”
If the seas were rough while the travelers crossed, they were not allowed to take showers, to walk out on deck, not supposed to walk anywhere if it wasn’t necessary and meals might be postponed by an hour or more if the sea was too rough.
Antarctica is about the size of the United States and Mexico combined and is almost completely covered by a layer of ice that averages more than one mile in thickness, but is nearly 3 miles thick in places. There are no native Antarcticans and no permanent residents in Antarctica, but scientists do live there temporarily throughout the year; so they all speak their own language. Antarctica is the only place on the planet where the land isn’t officially owned by anyone.
Two Russian ships first sighted Antarctica in 1820, followed shortly after by the British and other explorers. Many countries wanted to claim ownership of Antarctica. In 1959, 12 countries signed “The Antarctic Treaty,” the first international treaty of its kind, where the signers agreed to govern the continent together as a reserve for peace and science. Since then, 41 other countries have signed the treaty and participate in annual meetings, where decisions are made about how human activity in Antarctica is managed. For example, no more than 100 “tourists” are permitted on land at any given time.
The local travelers said their cold-weather gear had to fit into their suitcases with a 33-pound limit for the flight from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia. The travelers were able to rent insulated boots and waterproof pants from the ship itself. Each time they were to go out in the Zodiac boats, they had to walk through a trough of disinfectant. They had to do the same thing when they arrived back on board the ship. They didn’t want anything to contaminate Antarctica or any dirt coming onto the ship. Twice a day the crew would unload the Zodiacs for them to go on shore or to cruise around a bay or cove.
Going to Antarctica had never been on Simpson’s bucket list.
“It was my husband who had dreamed of traveling there for years,” said Simpson. “We planned the tour while he was still alive, but due to postponement during COVID, Ben never made it to Antarctica. Now that I have been there, I am so happy that I agreed to plan a tour there with him. Not because it gave me my seventh continent, but because it was truly an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience that I was able to share with some terrific friends.”
Over the years since 2006, the group said they have become friends through traveling the world.
Simpson used to teach German at the Clearfield Area High School and she would take her students on tours.
“That’s how Sandy started traveling with me, and then some of the parents and relatives said, can we go some place else?” said Simpson. “So my husband and I started taking trips to other countries and every year more people would join in through word of mouth or newspaper ads.”
“It’s like a big family now,” said Sloppy.
Most of the travelers are or were teachers and so the educational part of their trips is a really big part of it. They book their trips through Go Ahead Tours, a tour company in Boston, which has itineraries that they can often customize.
The idea to go to Antarctica just kind of happened, said Murdock.
“It was one of those that wasn’t on your bucket list, but then you started looking into it and it was like, that would be kind of neat to do,” said Murdock.
Especially after they went to China, because that really wasn’t on their bucket list either. After they traveled to China, they thought well maybe it is possible to travel to all seven continents.
“You don’t go there to Antarctica to see a building or a monument or go shopping,” said Deible. “You go there to see absolutely untouched land the way it has been for millions of years.”
“And the animals are like, yeah, you’re here,” said Murdock.
“You look and there’s nothing but us and what is out there because there’s only allowed to be a ship. And they only allow a hundred people at a time,” said Strouse.
The group of friends met people from Russia, Poland, France and Australia, just to name a few.
“Everybody with the same crazy idea to go see Antarctica,” said Deible.
One of the requirements to go on the trip is that each of them had to have a million dollar evacuation insurance policy in case somebody got hurt badly enough and had to be taken by helicopter to a medical facility.
Their favorite activity at Antarctica was to observe — the penguins and other wildlife, the icebergs, the snow-covered mountains — as well as lots of hiking and taking pictures. They said sometimes they would just stand in awe to view the breathtaking beauty of the continent.
Several of them participated in the Polar Bear Swim and were originally told that it would be in warm, geo-thermally heated water. But there were two sailboats blocking the entrance to that bay, so it had to be done on a gritty, volcanic ash beach on Deception Island. This volcano last erupted in 1959, forcing the British to permanently abandon their research station there.
They had an incredible afternoon whale watching in Patagonia Bay. The original plan was to go out in the Zodiacs for one last ride, but they were told that it would be too dangerous with the 50-plus whales that were surrounding the ship. So they stood out on the deck in the wet snow watching a feeding frenzy. The only kind of whale they saw on the trip was the humpback whales.
The local travelers noted that the glacier ice is blue because the red (long wavelengths) part of white light is absorbed by ice and the blue (short wavelengths) light is transmitted and scattered. The longer the path light travels in ice, the more blue it appears.
Simpson said she was very impressed with the crew of the ship Ushuaia.
“Their main goal was to provide us with an education about the continent of Antarctica, its history, its wildlife, the climate, and the natural resources,” said Simpson. “They really stressed the importance of protecting and preserving the virgin state of the place, and leaving no permanent ‘footprints’ behind.”
“This trip was just something else and hard to put into words,” said Rougeux. “But here is my take-away — I feel so privileged and grateful to have had the opportunity to experience the sheer beauty and wonder of Antarctica. So few people have that opportunity. It was an adventure like no other.”
“Antarctica is a majestic world of ocean waters, snow, and ice, unadulterated by humans,” said Strouse. “The many footprints in the snow are those of penguins and not of humans. Antarctica, crossing the Drake passage, the most dangerous waters of the world, land of unpredictable weather, and where land, sea and air creatures live so freely. Yet words of beauty and peace do not come close to describing the splendor of our earth’s treasure.”
“The trip to Antarctica was absolutely amazing and one you need to go on to truly understand the spectacular, unspoiled scenery of ice, snow, glaciers, huge icebergs, and majestic mountains that reflected in the waters,” said Murdock. “The lectures, landings, Zodiac cruises and wildlife –thousands of penguins (Chinstrap, Gentoo and Adelie), seals (Leopard, Fur and Weddell), humpback whales and birds. This was a trip of a lifetime filled with so many unforgettable experiences.”
Simpson said the last tour that she is leading is scheduled for next spring to Holland, Belgium, Germany and Denmark, and it is already filled with a waiting list.
“I just want people to see what we did and realize that anything is possible if you want to do it badly enough,” said Simpson.