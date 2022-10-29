DuBOIS — Five area women — Peggy Caruso, Sarah Hummel, Lisa Labue, Candice Waxler and Marielle Woods — have announced that they are starting a new nonprofit empowerment and networking group called FOR Women, with the acronym meaning (Fearless, Opportunities, Resources).
One night, Labue recalled that Caruso called and asked to speak to her about an idea she had.
“During that conversation, essentially we recognized that in DuBois there is very little in the way of women and support for women, and how do we as women, how do we help another person figure out how to maneuver life, and work and career?” said Labue. “We’ve been fortunate, I think, that we’ve had great support groups, be it other women, husbands, family members that have encouraged us along the way. A lot of our support has come from other women in business. So how do we do that in DuBois? What is in DuBois? There’s nothing in DuBois for women.”
“We saw that hole, and Peggy said, ‘What do you think?’” said Labue. “And I said, ‘Oh, great idea. Who else do we bring in?’”
Labue said they were very selective on who they wanted to help them start the organization.
“We needed somebody with energy, we needed people that were involved in businesses,” said Labue. “We had a vision of bringing things into DuBois that other people have not. So international speakers, motivational, from motivational just to, how do I start businesses? And we want to start with one big event. So we’re going to have a small networking meeting in November with around 40 people. And then we’re going to have a nice event in the spring. So we’re actually putting that together. We’re being a little secretive on the speakers right now because we want to do a shock and awe of like, ‘Oh my gosh, did you hear who they’re having?’”
“We are going to have people from around the world that will attend the event, it’s going to be 200 women,” said Caruso. “I would like to give credit to the women in Elk County. They asked me to be a participant in an event that they had, and so the Community Education Council in St. Mary’s and they did the Elk County thing, and we did an event at the Red Fern and there were 80-some women. It was amazing. They had breakout sessions and that’s what helped inspire me to bring it to DuBois, and they will give us full support. So we will also have the support of Elk County. I thought that was really cool that we’ve developed a good relationship with them.”
As Caruso and Labue started to put the group together, they wanted women who they weren’t friends with or that they didn’t really know. Those women are Hummel, Waxler and Woods.
“I just knew who they were, so we could get to know each other and see how we all came together,” said Labue. “We’re all very good entrepreneurs — to see how we could all pull it together and do something international, that we could bring people in from around the world.”
Caruso is an executive and personal development coach, an author and also has a real estate business. Labue is an institutional trust officer at PNC Bank, who works with charities and endowments. Hummel is a title agent and owns a small title company called Key Settlement Services LLC. Waxler is a financial advisor with Edward Jones and Woods is a pharmaceutical representative.
“It’s important to note that this isn’t just for women in business,” said Hummel. “This is all inclusive of all women, and an opportunity to break through ceilings, to achieve goals. It is for the stay-at-home moms, it’s for the retired people, it is for the people climbing the corporate ladder, it’s people that want to venture into entrepreneurship. It’s all of that.”
“For me, starting out very small, and raising my kids and trying to climb the corporate ladder and then getting into entrepreneurship,” said Caruso. “People who are looking for ideas to become an entrepreneur or how to climb the corporate ladder. And then now I’m in the phase of my life where, okay, now you’re into retirement, but I don’t want to retire. So I still want to be involved in the community and helping other people reach success the way I did. I’ve had several successful businesses, so I understand that.”
The group started talking over the summer about their new organization.
“We decided too that this wasn’t going to be something that you had to be there every month,” said Labue. “We were planning on a one-time of year event so that everyone knew, okay, I don’t have a full year commitment for it because we’re all busy. We all have lives, we have things going on, and life always seems to get in the way. But you can carve out enough time for one night, or day, for an event to just enhance what you’re going through or what you want to learn or what you want to see, or what you want to hear, who you want to meet.”
“And I think that’s what’s important to us too, is that if there is someone out there that wants to get into what Peggy does, or maybe wants to do what Candice does, they can talk to her because we’re all standing around and we’re talking and networking,” said Labue. “This is the opportunity where there’s no judgment. It’s, we are here to help you, we’re here to talk to you. And if I can give you some contacts or I can give you some people to talk to, I’m going to help you because that’s what we’re all about.”
A huge part of the nonprofit is that they will be bringing other women in different counties together, said Caruso.
“I’m just going to give them another shout out, from Elk County, because they’re amazing and they’re going to come here for this event and they’re going to help us,” said Caruso. “It’s cool that we all come together and what we can bring to our community from people from around the world are really going to come here. That’s amazing for DuBois.”
Labue noted that their group is getting support not only locally but internationally.
“I’ll give you an example,” said Caruso. “I talked to someone who is very worldly and they said, ‘Well, a suggestion would be, why not do it in Pittsburgh, so when we get off the plane, we don’t have to go to this small town?’ And I said, ‘Oh no, that’s the best part of it. You get to come to our small community and meet all of our people.’ So that’s cool as well, for them, that they’re getting to come here.”
FOR Women will also allow women to know that there are other people out there just like them.
“Some days when you go, ‘Okay, I don’t think I can take it anymore,’ you really can, because there are people that are there to support you,” said Labue. “Hopefully that’s what everyone will find from this networking. And even us as a group, Peggy will say, ‘Hey, thinking about you today,’ if I’m going through something. It’s just those quick little things that we hope that’s what everybody is going to get out of this.”
Labue said there will also be that element of surprise, too, that this is not going to be just a run of the mill kind of meeting.
“We know that people are going to think not only, ‘I really want to attend,’ but after they attend, they’re going to go, ‘You know what? That was amazing,’” said Labue.
More details about the events FOR Women is planning will be released as the dates approach.