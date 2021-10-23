BROOKVILLE — The Balsa Buster R/C Flying Club is a welcoming bunch of people ready to share their knowledge and love of RC flying to anyone experienced, or completely new and interested in possibly picking up a new hobby.
The club operates locally out of a field just off of Route 322, and about a mile off the Reynoldsville Interstate 80 exit, at 12681 SR 322, Brookville. Members of the club all help to keep the field mowed and maintained for flying, and have plenty of open space once in the air to fly.
Club members can be found out in the field almost everyday during the warmer months of the year, and some will even come out on a clear day in winter.
“If you’re anybody that’s new, there’s guys that are more than willing to help a new guy out,” said club member Larry Baun.
The club is given permission by the property owner to use the land for the club. Prior to making this location their home, the club used areas by the Hummingbird Speedway and on Beaver Drive.
Members agree the field along Route 322 is the best because it’s easy to draw people in who see them from the road.
“Hopefully this is our last home,” Jamison said.
Most of what the club does is recreational flying, but there are competitions that some of the members travel to and participate in throughout the year. Members fly airplanes, helicopters, and jets, all of which use different sets of buttons to fly successfully. The size of the aircrafts is a large range as well — from small planes, to larger ones that stand almost as tall as a person.
“We’ll go clear down to the Carolina’s in the spring… we’ve been to events where there’s like 14,000 that show up,” Baun said.
The club also has a couple of guys who have drones that have been used to help locate a lost plane from the occasional crash landing in the surrounding cornfield.
“There are a few guys who have drones that have FPV, first person view on them, and they can get up there. They’ve actually helped find some planes that landed outside of the field in the corn,” said Don Jamison, club member.
The club holds monthly meetings to plan out group flys and picnics throughout the year, and upkeep everything with the club. The meetings are the best place for possible new members to start.
They have a website, Balsabusters.com where the club information and meeting information can be found. There is also an option at the bottom of the page to contact the webmaster, Jamison.
“It’s just like a big family,” Baun said. “Don’t be afraid to stop by and say hello. The public is welcome.”
If there is someone in the field flying, they will likely be willing to talk with someone who is interested in knowing about the club or flying.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at the . They meet six months out of the year, with the last meeting of the month in October.
People can buy almost ready to fly planes, or some of the more advanced members have entirely built their own engines and planes to fly. They also have special controllers they can link together so that a new member can try flying.
If they start to lose control of the aircraft, the more experienced flyer can take over from their remote to help them not crash a plane while they learn.
The club has several fun-fly events through the summer that end up being like a picnic or barbecue with the club members all enjoying flying together.