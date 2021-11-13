DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Benjamin Caplan to its medical staff.
Caplan joins the team at Penn Highlands General Surgery, located at 145 Hospital Avenue in DuBois.
Caplan specializes in trauma surgery and providing a high level of care with accuracy and urgency. The trauma team at Penn Highlands provides highly experienced care for patients with life-threatening injuries from motor vehicle crashes, severe burns, brain injuries, gunshot wounds and other emergencies.
Common treatments and procedures include casting, incision and drainage, medical diagnosis, medical history and physical examination, splinting and suturing.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Caplan gained clinical experience at Excela Health in Greensburg; Hanover Pediatrics Associates in Hanover; Advent Health in Clearwater, Fla.; Pittsburgh GYNOB in Allison Park; and Daniel Medic and Associates in Greensburg.
Caplan earned his Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Bachelor of Science in Medical Studies from Seton Hill University in Greensburg. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants.
To find out more about surgical services at Penn Highlands, contact the office at 814-375-4000 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.