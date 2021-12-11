VALIER — Tara Heckler of Blackberry & Sage Market, located at 72 Gould Lane right outside of Punxsutawney, has based her lifestyle and her business on growing and making everything in the most natural way possible.
After moving to the area 22 years ago, Heckler found herself right where she belongs, on the scenic Sutter family farm property of more than 100 years.
Heckler, originally from Long Island, New York, recalls always being intrigued by the sustainable lifestyle at Quiet Creek Herb Farm in Brookville, prior to building her shop beside her Valier home. It took three years to construct the shop, which was intended to be her studio.
Inspired by growing up around dedicated gardeners, including her grandparents and her mother, Heckler followed in those footsteps, and very much enjoys the gardening process. She also does canning and replanting and dries and infuses flowers and herbs, among other things.
It’s Heckler’s major passion to make products that are good for both people and the planet. She creates everything from bath products and lip balms to sponges, and even her own makeup. She also crochets and knits using recycled yarn and reused plastic.
Crocheting is what Heckler considers “therapy,” she said, and it was also passed down through generations. She also taught her daughter how to crochet.
With everything little she creates, Heckler “really goes into detail,” she says, and puts her own twist on things. She makes beeswax wraps, a natural alternative to plastic wrap, and uses root-powder and plant-based glitter to make candles. The shop even has farmers’ market bags made out of hemp and bamboo, and some price tags using recycled paper.
It gives Heckler “great pleasure” to provide safe and healthy products for her own household and for others.
Heckler has been a PA Wilds member for six years, and says the organization has been a major support of her business. Her items can be found in their gift shops as well.
Through the PA Wilds, Heckler says she has met many artists like herself, all of whom are very supportive of one another. She is also part of “I Made it! Market” based in Pittsburgh, and has met many people through it as well.
Just as other artists have promoted her, Heckler says its very important to her to do the same through showcasing some of their creations at her shop, such as pottery products, wax canvas bags, knitted seasonal items, jams and spreads, recycled jewelry, photography and stones, gems and natural pearls.
Heckler also makes her way around to shows throughout western Pennsylvania to showcase her products.
Going along with her naturalistic lifestyle, the Heckler’s scenic property often brings others peace, she said, something she often hears from friends and artisans who visit.
Besides it being incredibly rewarding for Heckler to fulfill her passion, she said one of her biggest missions is to educate others on the benefits of a sustainable lifestyle.
She plans to host more classes at the shop on a regular basis, welcoming guest artisans to host as well, focusing on sustainable topics like composting, gardening and canning and making natural bath products, while of course having a good time, too.
On December 4, Heckler held a natural decorating class at Blackberry and Sage Market with Cara LaBrozzi, where participants created holiday wreaths, scented dipped pinecones and cedar and sage smudges, she said. Heckler would like to offer reiki and yoga classes as well, and possibly outdoor vendor events in the future.
Visit Blackberry & Sage Market on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates, as well as https://wildscopa.org/member-spotlight-blackberry-sage-market/. Heckler’s products can also be found on Etsy.