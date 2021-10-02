BROCKWAY — Fire stations were called out to a working structure fire around 3:30 a.m. Friday to the “Just for Jesus” Outreach Ministry Center and homeless shelter.
The shelter is run by the First Apostles Doctrine Church and Bishop Jack Wisor. One individual was inside the building at the time of the fire, but was able to get out on their own before fire departments arrived on scene.
Brockway, Falls Creek, Brookville, Warsaw Township, and Pine Creek Township fire departments from Jefferson County were called, Horton Township fire department from Elk County, and Sandy Township, Oklahoma, Sabula, Friendship, and J.E. DuBois fire departments from Clearfield County were also dispatched to the call.
According to Brockway Volunteer Hose Company Chief Mike Hoskavich, who arrived first on scene just minutes after the call came in, the fire was mostly located in the back corner of the building.
He said he and fire crews were able to knock down the bulk of the fire relatively quickly, but when they took a step back to let some of the smoke and steam settle, he saw flames coming from the roof. This part of the fire was more difficult to knock down, and was more dangerous.
The fire crews had been fighting the fire from the inside of the building, but once the fire spread to the roof, Hoskavich said it wasn’t safe, and they started fighting from the outside of the building. He also said since the church doubles as living quarters for struggling individuals, the fire had a lot of household items and church files to fuel it.
He said because of the way the building, and other old buildings like it, are built, once the fire is in the roof it is much more difficult to put out because of all the eaves and open space for it to spread through.
Hoskavich began sending crews home around 6 a.m. with the last of the crews leaving around 8 a.m.
Hoskavich said the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, but he said officials believe they have pinpointed the starting location of the fire.
While he said he wouldn’t consider it a complete loss, he did call it “an uphill battle for them,” if they chose to repair it.