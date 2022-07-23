Triston Kriner

Petty Officer 2nd Class Triston Kriner is a submarine information systems technician aboard USS Charlotte, currently operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He is a Brockway native.

 Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter

PEARL HARBOR – A 2017 Jeff Tech High School graduate and Brockway native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

