BROCKWAY — Brothers Kevin and Mark Salandra have opened a new hardware store, Ace Hardware, on Main Street in downtown Brockway.
“We didn’t want the town of Brockway not to have a hardware store,” said Mark Salandra. “When we found out the prior hardware store was not going to renew their lease at the end of the term and intended to close the store, we evaluated our options and decided that we wanted to open an Ace Hardware.”
Anthony Salandra, Kevin and Mark’s father, used to be an owner of the prior hardware store a long time ago; Mark was a prior manager there and Kevin worked there.
As children, the brothers remember visiting the old hardware store and tagging along with their father.
“I was always sitting on the steps, sitting with the different managers,” said Mark Salandra. “I can remember as a little kid, being in here, just different managers, different things. Times have changed. I know a couple of them had tobacco pipes, and you could always smell the pipe smell when I was a young kid. Over the years, hardware stores have changed.”
Kevin Salandra said he and his brother completely renovated the building, which was rebuilt in 1912.
“It had the original hardwood floors in it and we’ve upgraded everything. We’ve greatly expanded the retail area,” said Kevin Salandra.
Many late nights and long weekends were worked by Kevin, Mark, Traci (Kevin’s wife), Anthony and Mark’s crew to complete the extensive renovations. A daily supply of cookies was made for everyone by Kay, Kevin and Mark’s mother.
According to the brothers, the new hardware store, which has two floors, features a huge paint department, along with an extensive line of plumbing and electrical products.
“We have a lot of room for additional product line expansion,” said Kevin Salandra. “If customers come in and tell us that we’re not carrying something that they need, we have room to expand into those areas.”
The store carries a full line of Benjamin Moore paint, including commercial products. They have state-of-the-art computerized color matching for paint and computerized paint tinting. There are also Weber grills, Traeger grills, Big Green Egg grills, Blackstone griddles and Ooni pizza ovens. The store has a complete line of Stihl power equipment, as well as a service center. Other best brands are Milwaukee, Dewalt, Craftsman, EGO, Scotts and Magnolia Home paints.
“We’re going to use the existing building behind us for a warehouse,” said Mark Salandra. “We’re going to have a fenced-in area for storage of bulk items such as mulch, fertilizer and pipe. We’re going to carry basic building materials including dimensional lumber, OSB, and drywall. We’ll be able to get over 70,000 building products that can get delivered twice weekly.”
The brothers said they also have access to specialty nuts, bolts and fasteners.
“If somebody has something unique, we have a way that we can potentially get those sourced to us,” said Kevin Salandra.
The new store also has a large selection of hot water tanks in stock and ready for emergency delivery.
“We can’t carry everything, but we can get three trucks in weekly. If there’s something that is in Ace’s warehouse, we can get it in very quickly for people,” said Kevin Salandra.
“We’re willing to do special orders for people. There’s no additional charge for a special order. No additional freight or anything like that. We will help you out the best we can on anything,” said Mark Salandra. “We want to be that old-fashioned hardware store –even though we have this new face, new look, everything’s new. We want to be that old type hardware store. We deliver both large and small items. If someone needs salt delivered to their house because they can’t get out due to weather, we’ll deliver it to their house. As we deliver to their house, we can throw some salt down on the sidewalk.”
Ace Hardware also offers glass cutting, plexiglass cutting, key making, lock re-keying, and screen repair. For bulk purchases, they have a forklift to quickly load the customer’s truck and get them on their way.
The store is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“If there’s an emergency, we have emergency contact numbers. We will come in after hours, if needed, for emergencies,” said Mark Salandra. “If your hot water tank blows, we’ll gladly come in and get you a hot water tank. We are a full-service hardware store, with the old store mentality. The people and the customers always come first.”
The new store created 10 new jobs in Brockway and they’re hoping to hire more in the spring. The brothers will co-manage the hardware store and they also have an assistant manager, Jacob Barnett, who handles the day-to-day operations.
“The busier we get, the more employees we’re going to hire,” said Kevin Salandra, noting that they don’t have employees, they have a team. “Everybody’s a team member,” he said.
Kevin and Mark would like everyone to come in and check out the new store, the huge selection of inventory, and the helpful and friendly team members. Ace Hardware of Brockway will be having a contractor day on Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening will be held in March. Prizes will be given at both events.
Residents are encouraged to stop in and see the great sales and sign up for the giveaways, according to Kevin and Mark. People can like Ace Hardware of Brockway on their Facebook to find out more about the grand opening celebration.
