DuBOIS — The City of DuBois Water Department will begin flushing lines at the Water Filtration Plant and continue to the fire hydrants located in the Second Ward on Sunday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
Flushing will continue around the clock, night and day, until the work is completed. Following the completion of the Second Ward, all other wards will be flushed in the following order: Fourth Ward, Fifth Ward, First Ward and Third Ward. Flushing should last approximately one week throughout the city.
City residents may experience cloudy or dirty water for a period of time as a result of the flushing.