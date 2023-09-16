DuBOIS — An organ and choral concert to celebrate the recent restoration work of the historic 1910 Hook and Hastings pipe organ at St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Under the direction of Stephen Paul Toney, the concert will include sacred music sung by members of the Queen of the World Church in St. Marys and St. Catherine’s Church, as well as organ solos by Toney. Fr. Mark Meholick and Deacon Chris Meholick, both from St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, will be singing in the choir as well, along with Pastors John Miller and Amy Godshall-Miller from Christ Lutheran Church.
Toney has been restoring this magnificent organ, originally from Boston, Mass., for posterity for the past 14 years. It is the instrument he learned to play organ music, he said, and he has a special connection to this organ. Currently the liturgical music director at the Queen of the World Parish in St. Marys, Toney has also served in that same role at St. Catherine’s, St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, and Mother of Sorrows Parish in Murrysville.
In 2009, Toney performed significant repair work on the pipe organ with a goal of having the instrument working well for a centenary celebration concert in 2010. He replaced the leather work of the static rise reservoirs, and cleaned all 1,737 pipes. The centenary concert was then held on Sept. 19, 2010, and is available for viewing on YouTube and as a recording on CD.
The most recent work done to this pipe organ was reinstalling the missing concussion bellow on the great division wind truck. He also restored the reed on the organ which included the trumpet great division and cornopean and oboe on the swell division. Most significantly, Toney said, the work will bring the speech, or sound, of 1,737 pipes back to their original glory.
“I am excited because we have 30 people who have been practicing for about 6 1/2 weeks to prepare for this concert — something I wish I would have every Sunday to have that number of people,” said Toney. “We’re doing some sacred choral music and we’re doing a couple works by John Rutter, ‘The Lord Bless You and Keep You’ and ‘For the Beauty of the Earth.’ We’re also doing the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ at the end.”
Toney said he will also perform several solo organ pieces to show off some other colors of the organ.
“It’s really exciting because the instrument is taking on a new personality since this work has been done,” said Toney.
The founding pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Fr. Bernard McGivney, contacted the Hook and Hastings Co. of Boston in 1909 regarding a replacement for the parish’s pipe organ. That instrument consisted of 550 pipes and had been destroyed in a church fire earlier that year. McGivney purchased from Hook and Hastings Opus 2247, consisting of 1,737 pipes, which was installed in the church in 1910.
“To give you a point of reference, that’s two years before the sinking of the Titanic, which is kind of interesting,” said Toney. “That was quite a considerable upgrade to the instrument destroyed in the fire.”
As a child playing the organ, along with his siblings and others, Toney said he knew something was not quite right with the organ.
“I was not born until 1964, and this work that was done in 1959 had changed the winding, the organ seemed not to have a steady tone,” said Toney. “We fixed all that and now it’s singing quite beautifully and the colors are coming through finally. So it is exciting. The concert is going to be a lot of fun. The choir has been working really hard. I’ve been working really hard, and it’s really a neat thing for our community because how many communities in the Tri-County area could say they have something from an instrument from 1910, a pipe organ, a historic pipe organ that still is functioning.”
Toney, who funded the organ restoration price of approximately $50,000 with the help of benefactors, explained that he is like the curator of the project.
“I did all the research on it and did a lot of detective work trying to figure out how we can fix it to make it sound phenomenal,” he said. “I have a lot of organ technician friends who were good in giving me advice. Of course, the cost of making repairs is not hundreds of dollars, it’s thousands of dollars because it’s a labor intensive project, but it truly is a labor of love. What we’ve accomplished has been quite radical.”
Toney said people often request that the pipe organ be used for weddings or funerals at St. Catherine’s.
“It is such a beautiful piece of history that it needs to be preserved,” said Toney. “I was determined once I started working on it in 2009 to get it functioning, and it’s functioning probably a hundred times better than when I was a kid trying to play it because things are working now and the sound is sounding closer to what it would’ve sounded like when it was first put in 1910.”
Toney envisions future restoration and enhancement work to include the replacement of the 1959 Estey console. The new console would be authentic to the original design and would make use of electronic technologies including MIDI capabilities, stop settings memory, transposing options, performance recording and possibly remote console interface.
“You could build a library for future generations, and I’d love to do that,” said Toney. “But the cost is expensive. It’s about a $70,000 project. But once you do it, you can build a library of music and the future is set. You could record me, and when I’m long gone, you can hear me playing the organ through MIDI interface.”
Anyone interested in contributing to the St. Catherine’s pipe organ restoration effort may contact Toney at 814-591-2372.
There is no cost to attend Sunday’s concert.