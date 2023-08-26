Tickets for the chicken pot pie dinner benefitting the Sykesville Library can be received by calling 814-894-5243. This information was incorrect in an article published in Friday’s edition.
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Lawrence Township Dog Park now open
-
Spectators among the amazing ancients of Cook Forest
-
Curwensville teen smashing state records in sport of powerlifting
-
GIRLS GOLF PREVIEW: Area teams looking to improve this season
-
GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW: Lady Dutch try for nine straight team titles
-
Curwensville Lake to add more permanent camping sites
-
Clearfield County Charitable Foundation releases $15K funding to local food banks
-
Downtown tour looks at history of New Bethlehem business district
-
Partnership between Clarion County and PA Great Outdoors to end July 31
-
Bob's Army & Navy to reopen under new ownership