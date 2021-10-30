DuBOIS — Council member Shannon Gabriel was able to experience firsthand what it feels like to be tased when she and two other citizens recently helped officers of the DuBois City Police Department during their annual taser and less lethal training.
Every year, each officer is mandated by the department to take and participate in the class that is taught by two in-house instructors, Cpl. Matt Robertson and Officer Dave Tracy, said police Chief Blaine Clark.
The class consists of an instructional PowerPoint section that covers when and when not to utilize the less lethal equipment, an equipment familiarization section and an actual deployment/utilization of the equipment section, said Clark.
“Many years we have been blessed by having individuals volunteer to be tased so officers can understand and appreciate the effects that someone encounters when we utilize less lethal in the course of our duties,” said Clark.
As the chief of the police department, Clark said he understands the need for realistic-based training.
“So when we had two citizens and one city council member, Shannon Gabriel, step up and volunteer to be tased, it re-enforced the fact that I lead a police department that is blessed, supported and appreciated by the citizens, mayor, city council members and the city manager of this great city that we protect and serve every day,” said Clark.
“As a council member for the City of DuBois, I am trusted in making decisions that will impact community members and city employees,” said Gabriel. “I personally believe that in order for others to trust you and the decisions that you are making, you must first show that you trust them. What better way than to participate in a training, such as taser training, with our officer?”
Gabriel said she was excited to be offered the opportunity to participate in this training.
“Participating allowed me to spend a few hours with the officers learning, observing and experience all of the various forms of ‘non and least lethal’ means which they utilize to subdue non-compliant offenders. Most importantly, I had to go into the training with an unwavering faith and trust that they would perform their job professionally and as safe as possible. It was a wonderful experience and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity.”
“With the anti-police movement that is sweeping this country, it is rewarding for me and the officers of this department to know that the City of DuBois is not one of those communities that do not respect their police department or their officers,” said Clark.
“Because of the support, size of the city and department, we are able to stay focused on the issues and not get distracted like larger departments and communities,” said Clark.