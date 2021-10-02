DuBOIS — Ben Cramer, a paramedic with AmServ DuSAN Ambulance of DuBois, has been treating patients and saving lives for 21 years.
Cramer, a Reynoldsville native, said his journey started 24 years ago in late 1997, when he had the desire to volunteer with Sykesville Ambulance, where he was doing mostly driving. He wasn’t positive about the position at first, he said.
In 2000, he became an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) with Jefferson County EMS, where he found himself treating patients and enjoying the rewarding nature of the job.
Every person has certain qualities that make them fit for a profession, said Cramer, noting that some of his are that he is patient and has good instincts, aspects that he feels make him a good ambulance provider.
“It’s something you’re called to do,” he added.
Cramer started working at DuSAN in 2004, and recently started working part time at Clearfield EMS.
In 2009, Cramer became a paramedic, becoming a leader of the crew. One of his favorite parts about the position, he says, is being able to pass on his knowledge to new people coming in and furthering their education. Cramer is one of the people training, mentoring and monitoring the newcomers, helping to “shape the next generation,” something he takes great pride in.
Cramer recalled an incident that sticks out in his mind, one of his “saves” as a paramedic, where an individual in town went into cardiac arrest. Cramer was able to save the person’s life. Shockingly, another DuSAN crew member saved the life of this same exact patient a year later, he said, adding that the odds of surviving cardiac arrest twice is “unheard of.”
He also recalled delivering a baby in the back of an ambulance.
It brings about a “very good feeling” when there is a good outcome, said Cramer.
If there is a bad outcome, it’s important to remember “We did all we could,” Cramer said, and to try not to take the guilt home. The hardest part is naturally “second guessing” one’s self in a difficult life-or-death situation.
Cramer enjoys hunting as an outlet, he said, learning to stay in touch with where his stress level is, and recognizing when to take time off.
Cramer says his family has been a great support system throughout the years, as he has been working long hours and holidays. He has been with his partner, Faith Hartman, for 20 years, and her children Justin and Jocelyn Hartman, and granddaughter, Cassandra Hartman.
Being a paramedic during the COVID-19 pandemic was definitely challenging for everyone, said Cramer. People were scared to go to the hospital, so call volumes plummeted.
When entering homes with some serious gear, like suits and masks that can appear alarming to patients, Cramer says he would try to speak to them with a calm demeanor, making them feel at ease, being that first responders are strangers in their home.
There are several benefits to becoming an EMT/paramedic, said Cramer.
“People use this (job) to enhance future professions,” he said, noting that some end up going into the medical field.
Cramer is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992-1996. He is a past commander of the DuBois American Legion Post 17, and is still an officer there. There are several veterans who also work at DuSan.
DuSan is full of good and professional people, Cramer noted.
Loving what he does for a living, Cramer said the positives always outweigh the negatives.
“Giving back to the community on a daily basis is a good feeling,” he said.