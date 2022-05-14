DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School Class of 1980 is holding its 40-plus reunion July 29-30 at the DuBois Country Club.
After having to postpone due to COVID-19, plans have resumed to hold their 40th reunion.
There is a Facebook group called “DAHS Class of 1980” and Facebook members are welcome to join by sending a request through the page. There is also an email account — dahsclassof80@yahoo.com — that classmates can contact with their email address if they are not Facebook members. Invitations and reservation forms are available by email and through the Facebook page. No invitations will be mailed.
Friday’s events include a casual gathering on the patio of the DuBois Country Club, including live music by Alex Haines from 7-10 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Cost is $20 per person for classmates and their guests. Prepayment and reservations are required.
Saturday’s events include a golf outing for those interested by booking a tee time through the DuBois Country Club between 10 a.m. and noon.
Saturday evening will be a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m. and dance with music proved by Second Strike DJ Services from 8-10:30 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Cost is $60 per person for classmates and their guests if reserved before June 1; $70 if reserved after June 1. Reservation and prepayment by July 15 is required for Friday’s gathering and Saturday’s dinner. Tickets will be available for the dance portion of the event Saturday at the door for $30. Raffle tickets will be sold both nights to help fund future reunions.
A block of rooms has been reserved at Comfort Suites of DuBois at a discounted rate for classmates by calling 814-375-6028 and requesting for the Class of 1980, on a first-come basis.
Payments and reservation forms for Friday and Saturday evening events may be sent to: Bobbie (Longfritz) Britton, 305 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.