DuBOIS — Since she was a freshman, one of Julia Wirths’ goals when it comes to the Poetry Out Loud contest has been to always make it to the state competition for her entire high school career. So far, Wirths, now a junior at DuBois Area High School, has not only achieved that goal but surpassed it with being named the 2022 PA Poetry Out Loud state runner-up.
“This is my third time going to states for POL, and I’ve been very happy to see progress every year,” said Wirths. “This year, earning second place in the state has been very gratifying for me, and I hope I will be back next year, hopefully in person, since this year’s competition was virtual.”
Wirths is the daughter of Dr. Phuong and Debbie Wirths, of Treasure Lake, DuBois.
A total of 4,217 Pennsylvania high school students participated in this year’s competition, with the help and support of 304 teachers/coaches in 86 schools across the state, according to Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
“Poetry Out Loud helps students master critical skills for success in school and the workplace,” said Karl Blischke, council executive director. “This year, students from across the commonwealth competed in the program and displayed great skill in their recitations.”
Blischke thanked and commended each of the students for their participation and dedication.
The 13 state POL competitors were among more than 4,217 high school students who participated in this year’s competition, with the help and support of 304 teachers/coaches in 86 schools across Pennsylvania.
Also among the 13 regional competitors who competed in the 2022 POL state championship is Caitlin Blessel, a student in the St. Marys School District.
Created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. The contest is facilitated through PCA, working with regional partner organizations.
Each student memorized and prepared three poems selected from print and online poetry anthologies. All 13 students performed in the first two rounds of competition, with the top five going on to compete in the third and final round. Students were judged on voice and articulation, physical presence, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.
Wirths said she chose poems that resonated with her for the contest and admits the experience has helped her acquire more of an interest in poetry.
Her poems were: “The Rights of Women” by Anna Lætitia Barbauld; “A Litany for Survival” by Audre Lorde; and “Cloud of Feelings” by Nikki Wallschlaeger.
Mario Grugan, a senior from Tyrone Area School District in Huntingdon County, is Pennsylvania’s 2022 Poetry Out Loud (POL) state champion. Grugan will represent Pennsylvania in the national finals, which will be streamed virtually beginning on May 1.
The POL state champion receives $200 from the Poetry Foundation and, in non-pandemic years, an expense-paid trip to the national championship. The POL state champion’s school receives $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. At the national finals, a total of $50,000 in awards and school/organizational stipends is awarded annually.
As first runner-up in the state finals, Wirths will receive $100 and $200 for her school.
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is a state agency under the Office of the Governor. The mission of the PCA is to strengthen the cultural, educational and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts. By leveraging the potential of Pennsylvania’s arts and cultural sector, the PCA supports jobs, builds community, inspires lifelong learning, promotes the commonwealth nationally and internationally, and sparks innovation.
For more information about the PCA, visit arts.pa.gov or call 717-787-6883. For more information about Poetry Out Loud, visit poetryoutloud.org.