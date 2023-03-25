JOHNSONBURG — The fish hatchery at Domtar Paper Mill in Johnsonburg has been raising and stocking rainbow trout, brown trout and palominos in area streams for families to enjoy for more than 30 years.
The hatchery was built in 1992 during the time when then owner, Willamette Industries, Inc., had embarked on a $550 million modernization, expansion and pollution reduction plan. Employee Rick Zelehoski approached management with his vision of a fish hatchery being built in one of the unused filtration buildings.
Volunteers and contractors worked together using Fish Commission plans, constructing two raceways –each 88 feet long and 4 feet wide –that sat above the concrete floor. The East Branch of the Clarion River is used to supply water to the hatchery. In cooperation with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission that supplies more than 1,000 three-inch fingerlings each year, Domtar hourly employees, salaried employees and retired employees volunteer to come in twice a day to feed and take care of them, said Dan Morgan, president of the Domtar Fish and Game Club.
“They clean the bottoms of the raceways, check the pumps, monitor the PH levels and water temperature, check mortality, and do a visual inspection of the fish,” he said. “If any signs of illness are present, the Fish and Boat Commission provide medication as needed.”
Domtar supports everything done at the fish hatchery except supplying the fingerlings and medications, if required.
“Our fish are bigger than other hatchery-raised fish, as our volunteers come in to feed the fish twice a day instead of the usual once,” said Morgan. “We get them when they are about 3 inches long and they grow to 10-12 inches long between the end of June and the following spring when they will be stocked.”
As the fish get bigger, the containers get crowded, and it’s time for the volunteers from the Fish and Game Club to stock the Clarion River and smaller tributaries that are open to public fishing. Members either bucket stock or float-stock the streams, using two “over pack” drums filled with river water and supplied with oxygen. Each drum contains approximately 300 fish.
“It’s a really good feeling when kids are excited to see us coming with the stocking truck. When we bucket stock, we’ll let the kids take a bucket and show them where to dump the fish in the stream. Later that day, it’s very satisfying to see a kid with their mom or dad coming out with a stringer of fish that they caught. The look on their faces says it all. All of our volunteers just love to see the kids enjoying themselves while fishing,” concluded Morgan.
Domtar donates fish to the kids’ fishing derbies in Hazlehurst, Wilcox and Sawmill Run. They also supply fish to the handicapped fishing derby at Sandy Beach, to the Boy Scout Jamboree, the Kersey Run Family Fishing Day, the fishing derby for children of Domtar employees, and they tag fish for the Elk County Trout-A-Thon.
The Domtar fish hatchery remains the only industry sponsored hatchery in the state, and the members of the Fish and Game Club are justifiably proud of the work they do to add to families’ enjoyment of the sport of fishing.