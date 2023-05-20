DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club’s annual spring plant sale will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday (today) in the parking lot of BMP (Business Machine Products), 1263 Maple Ave., DuBois.
The plant list is currently up on their web page at www.downtoearthgardenclub.org. They will update it as more plants come in but there are always last-minute arrivals that don’t get on the list.
Prices are by pot size. You are getting that $20 day lily for whatever the price of the size pot we can fit it into.
2”-3” $2
4”-5” $4
6”-7” $5
8”-9” $6
10” and up $7
Proceeds go to support the club’s projects in downtown DuBois. These include the DuBois Library, the city building, the Pershing parking lot and the Reitz Theater.
The group also plants and maintains the tiered butterfly bed and the small raised beds on the Beaver Meadow Walkway in addition to a butterfly bed at Parker Dam. Help is also available for individual or communal projects. Come join them for some plants that grow in this area because they were grown in this area.