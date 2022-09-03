DuBOIS — Following another one of his lifelong dreams, Dr. James “Jim” O’Bryon of O’Bryon Family Medicine left the country on Friday to help Ukrainian refugees in dire need of a helping hand and medical care.
As part of Christian Emergency Relief Teams (CERT) International, O’Bryon and the rest of the volunteer team will be stationed in Moldova, a small country bordering Ukraine. Various churches set up clinics for the CERT International providers, who will be set up somewhere different each day, said O’Bryon.
When the war between Russia and Ukraine erupted, O’Bryon said it has been on his mind to do something to help, and he has the means to do so. People impacted by the war have been “so disrupted” and traumatized, and don’t have access to primary care and the medicines they need.
Both a medical doctor and optometrist, O’Bryon being a dual provider will be of even more particular assistance to refugees needing more than one type of care, said his wife, Milly O’Bryon.
According to CERT International’s website, the nonprofit foundation “exists to serve people in dire need of health care,” through “organizing and leading short-term medical mission teams.”
As well as serving Ukrainians and Moldovans, CERT team members will be taking supplies into Ukraine. The trip will last for almost two weeks.
Throughout his life, O’Bryon was always searching for more ways he could serve, said Milly O’Bryon. Finally at a place in his career where he is comfortable leaving the practice, now seemed like the perfect time to participate in such a significant humanitarian effort.
O’Bryon works alongside his daughter, Kristin Renwick, also a primary care physician at O’Bryon Family Medicine.
He is also eager to work with other CERT International providers, mentioning one whom is a dentist originally from Ukraine, and that she is eager to return there to help.
Staff members of both O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates gathered for a celebratory lunch sendoff in his honor on Wednesday.
Both O’Bryon and his wife were sure to mention the incredible outpouring of support from both patients and the community, with several phone calls being made into the office to wish him prayers and a safe return.
O’Bryon is also bringing along donations received from members of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, including blankets and stuffed animals, as well as items like hats and coats for refugees in need.
Although he was “a little nervous” prior to his departure, O’Bryon was eager to embark on this new adventure and to make a difference.
“I feel that I can do a lot of good,” he said.