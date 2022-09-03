DuBOIS — Following another one of his lifelong dreams, Dr. James “Jim” O’Bryon of O’Bryon Family Medicine left the country on Friday to help Ukrainian refugees in dire need of a helping hand and medical care.

As part of Christian Emergency Relief Teams (CERT) International, O’Bryon and the rest of the volunteer team will be stationed in Moldova, a small country bordering Ukraine. Various churches set up clinics for the CERT International providers, who will be set up somewhere different each day, said O’Bryon.

