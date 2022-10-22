DuBOIS — The City of DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, was presented the nine-page draft consolidation agreement for their review at this week’s meeting.
In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
The two governing bodies have to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election is certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. That agreement is required to include:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The agreement must mandate full implementation of the consolidation plan within four years following the date of certification. The earliest a new governing body could take over would be Jan. 1, 2024, while the latest could happen on Jan. 1, 2026.
“We’ve been meeting regularly,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who was referring to him and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “This is the packet we’ve put together. This is from the 11 or 12 points that we’ve been going over. I think everyone, and we got them to our city council. I think Shawn got them to the supervisors. I think what we’re asking for now is if anybody has any questions, to get them back to us. Give you a week to review it and get back to us with any questions and then if we can’t answer the questions, we’ll get them to either (Solicitor) Chris Gabriel or (consulting firm) Eckert Seamans.”
“I don’t think everybody’s had a chance to review it yet, but if there are any questions or comments, if you get back to Herm and I we can compose a list of them and get it to the consultants or get answers to them,” said Arbaugh.
“One of the questions that me and (township Supervisor) Kevin (Salandra) were talking about before the meeting is, is there an opportunity for the public to come and ask questions as well?” said Mayor Ed Walsh. “Do they have a chance to get, and we’re going to put it on our website, I’m assuming. When does the public have any input?”
“Currently right now, it’s in your packets for review,” said Gabriel. “There’s no reason that that cannot be shared with the public. You have about a month period where you can ask questions and send things back to the consultant for provisions, and the public can come to the next meeting as well. So, there’s going to be a public comment period at this body’s next meeting, which is the (Nov.) 7th, I believe. You can make it public prior to that. You can actually have it in the packet, in the agenda packet, for people to look at and on the website, and they can come to the next meeting in the public comment and have at it if they want to do that. And that would be prior to its approval, because it’ll be the first thing on the agenda, public comment on agenda items only. It’ll be on the agenda for approval at the next meeting.”
“Are the consultants not doing a presentation? I thought from the beginning they said they were going to do presentation once they were done, and I expected that we would see it,” said Salandra.
“My understanding is that they’re (consultants) giving us this in writing as a draft,” said Gabriel. “They’re giving us a month to give comments back, and the managers are going to communicate questions to them by, this says Oct. 24. I thought it was going to be the 31st, but I may have the wrong date. But the managers are going to communicate questions back to them so that there can be revisions. I do anticipate that they’ll be at the next meeting, which is the 7th.”
“I just felt it would have been nice to have them here during a presentation so we can talk to them,” said Salandra.
“We hadn’t planned to do a presentation on the consolidation agreement,” said Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans. “We had been giving presentations throughout with each of the elements that were deliverable under the RFP (Request for Proposals) and the program that we’ve been working on with the subcommittees, with PEL (Pennsylvania Economy League), with managers and the other things.”
“We delivered the first draft on Sept. 30, as we’re required to do under the RFP,” said Shienvold. “That draft has been revised three or four times based on various comments that we’ve gotten through the solicitor, and we’re certainly happy to participate in any discussion about it. But I don’t know that there’s a presentation that’s planned or even really necessary with respect to the draft of the agreement, which is intended to memorialize the various things that have been decided and advanced throughout this process.”
“I think we should put it on both websites for the township, and the city,” said Supervisor Bill Beers. “Also too, just to correct you, Chris, we don’t have a month, we have two weeks.”
“Two weeks from now, but from the time we first got the draft,” said Gabriel.
“Just so, for the public, knows not to wait (to make comments),” said Beers.
Salandra noted that the supervisors didn’t see the agreement until about a week ago.
“Well, because your managers have been working on it for the last three weeks, something like that,” said Gabriel.
“I’d like to thank the managers for bringing the consolidation agreement together, bringing it out in front of us and the audience,” said Supervisor Barry Abbott. “I think there was a lot of work between Shawn and Herm and I appreciate what they did to make it come to fruition. So guys, thank you very much and I look forward to having a further discussion on it.”
“I would echo about the amount of work that the managers put in to get the plan where it is,” said Gabriel. “The consultants certainly did the big part of the work there, but the honing of that and the getting it to where we hope that this board will approve it. There’s a lot of work on the part of the managers and they work very well together to get that done.”
The Sandy Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council will conduct their next joint consolidation meeting on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public. Agendas can be found on the Consolidation Information Website on the township website as well as the city’s website.
The Consolidation Committee canceled their meeting on Oct. 26. They will conduct their next meeting on Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. This meeting will also be held at the city building and will be open to the public. Agendas can be found on both municipalities’ websites.