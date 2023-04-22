DuBOIS – For the first time ever, DuBois Central Catholic School hosted its own Run/Walk for Someone Special to benefit The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties on Thursday and raised $3,022. That amount will be added to The Arc’s total of $70,000 that was raised at the annual event held on April 16 in Sykesville.
“I want to begin, of course, with a gigantic thank you,” said The Arc Executive Director Carla Ferko during a short assembly held prior to the run/walk. “When we think of doing for others and giving back to communities and kindness, we think of DCC.”
Ferko said DCC “went above and beyond” and is amazed what they were able to do for their first year of having their own event for The Arc.
The money from the Run/Walk benefits The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties to fund Camp Friendship, the rest and respite clubs, and other programs to benefit those with special needs.
“We are forever thankful and we are so looking forward to next year to work with all of you,” said Ferko. “So again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
This school-wide event, with more than 400 students walking 1 mile outside around the school in support of The Arc, was incorporated by DCC religious education teacher Becky Dutra as part of the service hour requirements at DCC and the theology program that she teaches. It was a way to reinforce the impacts the students can make in the areas of “service, community and leadership.”
The top students from DCC that raised the most money were recognized during the assembly and included: sixth-grader Thadyus Murray, who raised $170, and 10th-grader Andrew Reiter, who raised $239.
The Arc representatives, Will Cuba, Jennifer Roberts and Zach Walker, gave huge shout outs to all of the DCC students for their support. Along with The Arc Vice President Bill Cuba, the representatives also interacted with the DCC students during the walk around the school in support of the nonprofit organization and their purpose.
The event not only helped to raise money for The Arc, “but, most importantly, is about community service and spreading awareness about helping others outside of our own needs and wants,” said Marketing and Admissions Director Amber Winkler.