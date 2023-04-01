DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council has provided responses to comments and questions asked by the public at a March 27 meeting with regard to the recent allegations against suspended Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Suplizio, 62, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager. He is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The comments/questions raised during the public comment period and the council’s response are as follows:
Ron Trzyna, past city manager/resident
In response to statements made by Ron Trzyna, past city manager/resident, which included questions concerning Mayor Ed Walsh stating in news reports that there is no money missing in the city and that the council was unaware of the allegations that were being filed against Suplizio. Trzyna asked what investigation was done to make that determination. He also asked about bonuses for city employees at the end of the year and were they included in the city’s budget at the beginning of the year. Trzyna also asked about the executive session to discuss a personnel issue; he asked if Suplizio was in the building during the work session and after the work session and during the executive session along with being in the city building the next day.
City response:
”The city council does not believe there are any missing monies. To assure the public that there are no missing funds we have initiated a forensic audit with an independent party, with the assistance of the PA (Department of Community and Economic Development) DCED. We appreciate your patience while this audit is being performed. We will release the results of that audit as soon as they are available.
”City council was not aware of a pending warrant for the city manager at the time of the contract extension. Upon learning of the allegations, city council voted to rescind the contract extension.
”The bonuses provided to city staff are accounted for in the annual budget for each department.
”The executive session took place in the city municipal building conference room. The city manager was not in the building during the work session or after the work session that day. The city manager did report to work the next day, Friday, at which time he was placed on administrative leave.”
Linda London, resident
Some of Linda London’s concerns were with regard to bonuses being paid to Suplizio and some employees of the city and where the money came from for the bonuses. She also asked how does the city plan to be more vigilant with the city finances. She also said she hopes that there are no repercussions for her or any member of her family because she voices her concerns on these matters.
City response:
”Bonuses are budgeted for and paid out of the appropriate department according to each employee’s designation.
”City council is reviewing our current practices and policies to ensure that all operations are conducted appropriately. Additionally, city council is engaging with the Pennsylvania DCED to conduct a full financial forensic audit.
”City council is committed to completing this investigation with full transparency and encourages all residents to ask questions and attend all public meetings. We do ask for your patience, while the forensic audit is being done. Those who come forward to ask questions will not be retaliated against in any way.”
Deborah Mechling, resident
Deborah Mechling suggested that Suplizio’s salary be put into an escrow; when all of this gets resolved then he gets paid.
City response:
”This would require that city council presume Mr. Suplizio is guilty until proven innocent.”
Elliot Gelfand, resident
Elliot Gelfand said he found the financial misdealing incredibly troubling and what he found equally troubling is that the city’s pride, its natural water supply, was up for sale. He asked what contracts exist with fracking companies to sell DuBois city water? Are there ongoing contracts selling city water to fracking companies or anyone else? What is being done to protect the City of DuBois water supply?
City response:
”There are currently no contracts to sell water to fracking companies nor does this council have any plans to lease or sell our land to any fracking companies.
”City council takes the protection of our water supply very serious. There are many layers of protection for our water source and supply including but not limited to the following; a PADEP approved Source Water Protection Plan, a PADEP approved Drought Contingency Plan, an active Watershed Committee, an active Forest Management Plan, annual dam safety inspections and an approved water allocation Docket from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.”