DuBOIS – The DuBois City Council is taking steps to fill a vacant seat on the five-member council after last month’s resignation of Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel.
Any resident interested in serving the remainder of Gabriel’s six-month term is asked to send a letter of interest and resume to city council’s attention at the City of DuBois, 16 W. Scribner Ave., PO Box 408, DuBois, PA 15801 by noon on Tuesday, June 20, according to a press release issued by the city on Friday.
At Thursday’s city council work session, resident Kristen Vida asked what the plans are to fill the vacancy on council.
Mayor Ed Walsh said that the council was to have an executive session following the work session to discuss the vacancy and then they would announce their plans at Monday’s council meeting at 6 p.m. at the city building.
The council, also at Monday’s meeting, will need to formally accept Gabriel’s resignation, which was effective on May 25.
Walsh noted that although the state requires the council to fill the vacant seat within 30 days, the council would like to fill the vacant seat as soon as possible.
Gabriel was up for reelection to the council in the May 16 primary, along with Councilwoman Diane Bernardo and Walsh.
Three write-in challengers defeated the incumbents for positions on the council, according to certified results from the primary election released by Clearfield County.
In the race for DuBois mayor, Pat Reasinger received the most votes on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, sweeping the bids for the municipal election on Nov. 7.
On the Republican ballot, Reasinger received 730 write-in votes, defeating Walsh, who had 198 votes.
Reasinger also received 408 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot.
In the race for DuBois City Council, voters were able to vote for two people on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
On the Republican ballot, Jennifer Jackson received 722 write-in votes, followed by 601 write-in votes for Elliot Gelfand. They both defeated Gabriel, who received 354 votes.
On the Democratic ballot, Jackson received 384 write-in votes, followed by 380 write-in votes for Gelfand. They both defeated Bernardo, who received 179 votes.
Like Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand swept the Republican and Democratic bids for two council seats in November.
Clearfield County Director of Election/Voter Registration Dawn Graham said Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand will all go on the November ballot with a party designation of Democratic/Republican. Anyone can still run a write-in campaign, if they choose.
At the work session, Bernardo congratulated Jackson and Reasinger on their wins. They were both in attendance at the meeting.
“I want to congratulate you on your certification. It was a heck of a campaign. It really was. And it looks like it should be smooth sailing in November. There are no write-ins that I know about. So good luck with everything,” said Bernardo.
“I too want to congratulate Pat and Jen and Elliot,” said Walsh. “Very nice job. I look for a smooth transition. Never had to go through this before. We’re going to have a big switch.”
Walsh said he will be meeting with acting city Manager Chris Nasuti to set up some type of transition committee later this year.