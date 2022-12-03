DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at its Thursday work session, approved the sale of 6 acres of property on Rich Highway to Dr. Jeffrey Rice at $6,500 per acre for a total price of $39,000.
Those council members voting in favor of the property sale were Shannon Gabriel, Shane Dietz, Diane Bernardo and Mayor Ed Walsh. James Aughenbaugh was absent. The land, which is owned by the city, is located next to Rice’s Doolittle Station and will enable him to make additional parking so that he is in compliance with Sandy Township’s zoning ordinance.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio noted that Rice will need to get the deed description to the council as soon as possible and then the sale can be written up accordingly.
“We are glad that we got that all worked out, and it was very good,” said Suplizio. “I think everyone took it to heart, and we recognize that it is a viable business down there going strong, and (we are) glad to be part of that endeavor.”
“We appreciate your help,” said Rice. “Without the city and the land, the place (Doolittle Station) would be closed. You’ve actually saved the facility, because there’s no way we could meet the parking requirements.”
According to the township ordinance, Rice is required to have a total of 325 off-street parking spaces.
Rice said that amount of parking spaces are “roughly 50 percent of what they required for Walmart.”
Several of the council members were surprised by that number and Gabriel said, “It’s very sad that that happened.”
After the meeting, Rice reiterated that without the purchase of this land, he could not satisfy the ordinance of Sandy Township for full operation capacity because of the 325-parking space requirement.
“Which was impossible to put in that land,” said Rice. “So essentially we temporarily shut down portions of Doolittle’s.”
“The city came to the rescue and sold the land that we could put the parking on for quite a reasonable price, it was appraised value,” said Rice. “Now we can continue with the parking and the storm water management and satisfy all of Sandy Township ordinances.”
Rice said the purchase of the additional land will also allow him to expand the facility.
“We’ve got quite a few plans and now we can institute them ... they have been on hold,” said Rice. “I would really like to thank council, Herm and the mayor — without them, Doolittle’s would essentially be closed.”
A subdivision plan for the sold land will need to be approved by the township, said Rice.
“Once that’s done we can institute construction for the parking and satisfy Sandy Township’s ordinances,” said Rice. “In the meantime, Sandy Township will allow us to operate part of the facility knowing that the land will be purchased.”
Rice said his plans at Doolittle Station will include many more amenities.
“Over the next year, the Angry Goat will continue to expand and they will be hosting weddings at our wedding facility,” he said. “The rail cars, the cabooses and the circus cars will be open for Airbnbs and overnight stays.”
Rice said he hopes the rail cars will be opening soon for overnight stays.
“An interesting thing, two of the circus cars, which were the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus cars, will be basically a museum that you can sleep in and pretend you’re in the circus. It has a lot of the historic artifacts from Barnum & Bailey. And the rooms, people will stay and it will be exactly the way that the actors and employees of the circus slept. So for those who want to see how the circus worked, they’ll be able to visualize it and stay there.”
Rice said he also hopes to expand the dinosaur park and revealed that a 100-foot dinosaur may be there by the summer of 2023.
“There’ll be more arriving,” he said. “We would like to make it kind of like a city dinosaur park where there’ll be trails for the kids, multiple dinosaurs outside, making it a nice attraction, something for kids to come down and see. It’ll be run by the nonprofit organization, we think it will be a fun project.”
“Once again, I really appreciate Herm, the mayor and the council for saving the whole facility,” said Rice. “It will continue to grow and hopefully add employment and bring a lot of tourism to the city.”
Doolittle Station is a train-themed roadside attraction, located at 1290 Rich Highway. Some of the features there include a brewery, Boxcar Brew Works, and Railcar Pizza, a gourmet pizza shop, both housed in old train cars, along with Doolittle’s Dinosaurs, with a wide display of animatronic dinosaurs. The newest addition to Doolittle Station is The Angry Goat, where guests can participate in axe throwing, enjoy a meal and drinks and listen to live music.