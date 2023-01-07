DuBOIS — DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark, at Thursday’s city council work session, announced that K-9 Officer Zayne Rhed is now a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Western Pennsylvania Regional Fugitive Task Force.
“Today, because of Officer Rhed’s persistence and his ability to bring things to the forefront, he went to Johnstown today and was sworn in as a special deputy U.S. Marshal ... and it’s a resource that the city’s going to benefit from. We’re very proud of you,” said Clark.
Following a round of applause and words of congratulations by the council, Mayor Ed Walsh and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, Walsh asked if Rhed’s new appointment will bring in any additional money into the city.
“It doesn’t, but what it does do is it opens a lot of different resources for us,” said Rhed, noting that some investigations will now fall under federal guidelines instead of state or local.
“We’ll (city) be able to utilize that,” said Rhed. “As far as extraditing people, they’ll take on any felony cases so that will help us out. A lot of the drug cases that we have — possession with intent to deliver — if for some reason they flee to another state obviously now we have countrywide jurisdiction. As well as the big DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration) roundup that happened last year, when those guys get released the unfortunate part is a lot of them will re-offend. I’m assigned to a task force that will go and help round up those people and, in return, what they do is they help us ... another thing they have too is really good cell phone cracking technology. We’ll be able to utilize that. We have our own now but theirs is a little bit more advanced. So when Detective Robertson runs into an issue with not being able to break into a phone, we can ship it down to them and they can give it a try. It just opens the door for utilizing federal resources.”
Walsh also asked if there may be federal funding available.
“I don’t know that there’s necessarily funding federally right now, but I think where he (Rhed) was going with this is where we’re going to save money, I know occasionally ... we sent two officers to West Virginia to get somebody and bring them back, or Ohio, different states,” said Clark. “We won’t necessarily have to pay officers to go do that anymore. The U.S. Marshals will pick them up and bring them back ... so that’s where there’s going to be some saving money. But the resources and honestly they work with different laws and different standards and so to utilize them, we may be able to or will be able to do things that we can’t do under the umbrella of the state that we could reach out under the umbrella of the federal government.”
Rhed noted that it’s a lot easier to conduct investigations through federal guidelines than it is at the state level.
“But just to echo what he (Clark) said, we had a case where we had an individual caught with a very large quantity of meth, a handgun robbery, had multiple cases stacked up against him and we chased him around forever. Multiple foot chases, vehicle pursuits, etc. Dangerous guy inevitably ended up ... apprehending him,” said Rhed. “Long story short, the guy was hiding forever. Couldn’t find him. Should we run into that situation again? Chief will send a warrant up to me, I can kick it down to the supervisor in Johnstown and then he’ll assign guys to that. So he’ll send guys up here and they will sit at all these houses for 24 hours until they finally find the guy.”
“That’s outstanding, great job, both of you,” said Walsh.
Rhed said that Punxsutawney Borough Police Department Chief Matt Conrad was also sworn in as a U.S. Marshal on Thursday.
“We kind of partnered with Chief Matt Conrad of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department,” said Rhed. “He was sworn in with me. So there will be actually two of us you’ll be able to utilize.”
Council Member Shannon Gabriel, in congratulating Rhed on his assignment, said, “Everything that you are awarded, everything that you get, all of the opportunities that you have are because of your hard work, all of the training that you put in. It’s well deserved.”
“I think it would be remiss not to mention, with having Officer Rhed here and the chief, unfortunately a couple of days ago, Brackenridge lost one officer and another sustained injuries,” said Gabriel. “We definitely appreciate and value what you guys do for us here at the City of DuBois.”
The duties of the U.S. Marshals Service include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program, according to their website.
After the meeting, Rhed said his primary job with the U.S. Marshal’s Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force will be apprehending violent people such as anybody wanted to trafficking drugs, murder, etc.
Rhed said he brought the idea up a little while ago about becoming a U.S. Marshal to Chief Clark, who told him to reach out to the U.S. Marshal office in Johnstown.
“We set up a meeting, it was about two months ago,” said Rhed. “They came up here, tossed around the idea with him, discussed logistically what it would consist of. The chief was on board with it, gave me the approval to go ahead with it. I filled everything out and I got accepted. I had to go through the Department of Justice.”
Clark, in a statement after the meeting, said, “This assignment will enhance the abilities for the City of DuBois Police Department to track, apprehend, investigate, extradite and locate felony fugitives or missing exploited children from the City of DuBois and/or surrounding areas.”
Some examples of the networking efforts with a federal law enforcement agency include, but are not limited to, homicide, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, arson, burglary, drug charges, sex offenses, flight to avoid apprehension, gang-related crimes and so on, said Clark.
“As the Chief of Police for the City of DuBois and a former Special Deputy United States Marshal, I understand the importance and the value of having an officer sworn in with them, and the resources they provide,” said Clark.