DuBOIS — Resident Bev Kurts attended Thursday’s DuBois City Council work session to inform the elected officials that she submitted a right-to-know request to the city on April 24 and has had no response from the open records officer, who is Solicitor Toni Cherry.
“I was to have a response within five business days. If you count that out, that would’ve been Monday. I have received nothing,” Kurts said during the public comments portion of the meeting.
“I apologize for that, Mrs. Kurts, we are addressing that matter,” said Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel. “I believe Monday night there will be some changes to how those are going to be handled.”
Kurts said if it is too much for the person responsible for doing it, then she said Acting Manager Chris Nasuti is trained, “Let him do it. He’ll be fine.”
“But I did not get a response within the five legal days,” said Kurts.
“You will be getting a response,” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
“We are addressing it. We are aware of it,” said Councilman James Aughenbaugh.
Also speaking during the public comment portion was resident Jennifer Jackson.
“I’m wondering if council that is elected is going to do anything about the city’s solicitor. She’s not acting in the best interest of the citizens of DuBois, and it would be nice if you would step up and start acting on our behalf,” said Jackson. “I don’t even know why she speaks about (the) United Way. She’s not the solicitor, she has nothing to do with the United Way. I don’t know why this elected council is not acting on behalf of the taxpayers of DuBois. That’s my comment. No questions so it doesn’t need answered.”
At the beginning of the meeting, Walsh announced that the council held an executive session (closed meeting) to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
All council members were in attendance except for Diane Bernardo, who will also be absent at Monday’s meeting for personal reasons, said Nasuti. Solicitor Cherry was also not present at the work session.
Monday’s agenda
The purpose of the work session is to set the agenda for the council’s regular meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. If any council member had any additions, subtractions or comments on the proposed agenda, Nasuti asked them to let him know by Friday so the city can then post the agenda on the website that same day.
Some of the items expected to be on Monday’s agenda will be updates on the 2023 budget and about parking issues on Locust Street.
With regard to Locust Street, Nasuti said they have had some complaints in that area about QCare DuBois employees parking on that street. He said the residents are asking the city to look into the matter to see if the city could have residential parking stickers like they have done in some other places. Code Enforcement/Zoning Officer Zac Lawhead has been doing an investigation on that situation, said Nasuti, and said there will be more details at Monday’s meeting.
Top of Liberty Boulevard
Nasuti said that the project on the top of Liberty Boulevard is expected to be completed by the end of May, pending the weather.
“One question I keep getting, I know we can’t replace the steps, are we going to redo them...?” said Walsh.
“We have no plans to do anything more,” said Nasuti. “We put new safety rails on there and everything is secured. But I think there’s a difference of opinion — some people like the way it looks and some people want it changed, but they’re (steps) safe.”
Gabriel noted that one night she had to call police Chief Blaine Clark because some children were using the waterfall at the top of the boulevard as their swimming pool. Gabriel would like to remind the public that “it is a beautiful aesthetic feature and not a swimming pool. It’s very dangerous, slippery rocks, you’re high up above the road and there are signs, I believe there are going to be signs...”
“There are going to be (signs),” said Nasuti, noting there is a construction fence around the waterfall so people have to crawl over the fence to get in.
“There’s a beautiful pavilion up top. They can sit and look out over. But please keep your children off of the waterfalls,” said Gabriel.
Coke Hill sewer line project
Councilman Shane Dietz asked for an update on the Coke Hill sewer line project.
“The construction up on top is just about complete,” said Nasuti. “They started restoration. They’ll be moving down to (Route) 255 in June. So the beginning of June, we should be doing the traffic light there at Division Street (and) (Route) 255 right after school is done, and then the sewer will follow right behind it.”
Nasuti said the entire sewer project is expected to be complete by the end of November, “but they should be off the hill here within the next month.”
The design for the waterline project on Coke Hill is currently being worked on, said Nasuti. He said the city wants to have the funding for the waterline project before it would be put out for bid. The money for the design phase has been secured.