DuBOIS — It’s one fundraiser, once a year to benefit the local community.
The annual Rotary Radio Auction — to be held Saturday, March 5 — is that one fundraiser for the Rotary Club of DuBois in pursuit of its mission, “Service Above Self.” It will be broadcasted live on Sunny 106.
The fundraiser helps raise money for area youth, through scholarships, and various organizations that serve the community in many ways, said Kristen Vida, this year’s Rotary Auction chairwoman.
“This auction has been going on for more than 50 years — 50 years strong and this is our one and only fundraiser that the club does every year,” said Vida. “We don’t sell hoagies, nothing. This is it. So all of our focus is basically during January through March. These two months are it for us.”
The community’s support is a key component in helping them serve the needs of the community, she said.
“The success of the auction is from our Rotarians and the generosity of all of our businesses in our community,” said Vida. “We have so many businesses that have not participated in the past and there’s many businesses that used to participate that no longer do. So we definitely need to get out there and get the word out.”
Vida said she enjoys working on the auction because of the camaraderie of the club.
“We just come together. It’s a fun event. We work hard, and it really is nice to see our community organizations rewarded for generosity and the businesses that donate,” said Vida. “I mean really, because all of the funds that we raise through the auction stay local. In particular, we have a focus on the youth in our area. I would say that’s big. We have scholarships. We have a Rotary Youth Leadership Ambassador Conference that we send students to, and then, we donate to numerous local organizations.”
In 2021, the auction raised more than $34,000.
Last year, the DuBois Rotary Club contributed to 22 nonprofits, and they also sponsored eight $1,000 high school scholarships, said Vida.
“This year we will be sponsoring, like we usually do, last year we couldn’t because of COVID, the RYLA, which is a Rotary Youth Leadership Academy. We’re going to be sponsoring eight students from the local high schools, and they go to Westminster College for a week. We pay for everything,” said Vida.