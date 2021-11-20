DuBOIS — The Salvation Army DuBois Worship and Service Center is thrilled to announce that Paris Uniform Services will match all donations during this year’s Red Kettle Campaign up to $25,000.
“Every donation made between Nov. 26 and Dec. 24 will be matched by this generous company that is committed to ‘Doing The Most Good’ in the DuBois community,” according to Stephanie Rex, director of Marketing and Public Relations of The Salvation Army Western PA Division.
“This is an incredible opportunity for the community to come together to help our local neighbors in need, and we are so grateful to Paris Uniform Services for its generosity and kindness as we head into this year’s Red Kettle Campaign,” said Captain Andrew Spooner, commanding officer, The Salvation Army DuBois. “Together, we will let local individuals and families know that ‘Hope Marches On’ and that they are not alone.”
David Stern, CEO of Paris Companies, has been passionate about supporting The Salvation Army DuBois and is excited to inspire new donors to give this year. This year’s Red Kettle Campaign goal for the DuBois area is $40,000.
“Many people know The Salvation Army for its kettles and thrift stores, but it is important for people to learn that red kettle donations fund year-round programming for local youth and seniors, comprehensive social services, emergency feeding, and so much more,” Stern said. “It is my hope that by matching donations through Christmas Eve, I can inspire others to get into the giving spirit to help local children.”
The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign: Hope Marches On supports families and individuals in need in the DuBois area community with year-round assistance, including:
- Utility, rental, and food assistance
- Clothing and other basic needs
- Summer camp programs for youth and seniors
- Holiday meals and Christmas gifts for children
Donations can be made at physical red kettles stationed in DuBois, including Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots and Save-A-Lot, or persons can donate online at www.salarmy.us/DuBoisKettle.
Mail-in donations by check can be written out to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and can be mailed to The Salvation Army at 119 S. Jared St., DuBois PA 15801 with a memo of “Red Kettles.”
Celebrating more than 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 132 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org. The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.