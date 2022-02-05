DuBOIS — Officials from the DuBois and Sandy Township volunteer fire departments met recently to start the discussion of working together in the near future to improve emergency calls.
The DuBois City Council, at a recent meeting, authorized Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to write the Sandy Township Supervisors and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh to discuss the fire and police departments working together.
DuBois fire Chief Tony Roy said the fire department officials met last weekend to discuss how the process of working together in the near future will look.
“We want to get our two fire departments to start helping each other,” said Roy. “The talks are in the works. In the near future, our two departments are going to be merging anyway because of consolidation. All of the chiefs agreed and we hashed out some things. It’s a process and how we are going to do this.”
Attending the meeting from the DuBois fire department were Roy, Deputy Chief Mike Federici and Assistant Chief Jim Bolam, in addition to Joe Mitchell, who is president of the DuBois fire department.
From Sandy, Chief Rob Burgeson, West Sandy Fire Chief Bill Beers, Oklahoma Fire Chief Joe Runyon, Adrian Fire Chief Steve Dunlap, North Point Fire Chief John Uren and President Dana Smith were in attendance.
“We’re taking the information that we came up with back to each department,” said Burgeson. “From there, we’re going to meet again, and see what we can get set in stone.”
“We got the ball rolling,” said Roy. “Everyone had questions about how we do things and how they do things. We discussed our operational things, our process, and basically adding each other to box alarms to better serve our community.”
Further talks are expected, said both Roy and Burgeson.
“We will meet again in another month,” said Roy.
“Many times, because of municipal lines, the closer fire stations are not always dispatched to emergency incidents,” Suplizio said in a letter to the township. “It is time that we amend our way of operating, for the safety of our community and for the future of working together as one municipality.”
In the spirit of consolidation, said Suplizio, it would be in the best interest of the “new city,” that no matter where an incident occurs the closest fire company is dispatched on first alarm assignment.
Suplizio said he believes these changes should be delivered to the county together, as one unified change.
“The time is now to put the safety of our communities first,” said Suplizio. “There can be no fundamental argument that the closest resource should not be dispatched when an emergency is happening.
“This is good for the residents, and it is a good first step for the unification of our fire department resources as we progress into the consolidating of all city and township departments,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said he believes this same response should also be the setup with the police departments.
Arbaugh, at the supervisors’ most recent meeting, said the city and township police chiefs did have a chance to meet.
“They came up with a way of response. We’re doing a lot of it now really to get in writing and to get to (Clearfield) county to approve. So I did send that draft letter out, which we planned on getting (city police Chief) Blaine (Clark) assigned, send that to the county ... so we can start really working together on those high profile incidents or really incidents of some health safety concerns.”