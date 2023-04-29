DuBOIS — City of DuBois Solicitor Toni Cherry has confirmed that, prior to indictment, $270,000 in legal fees has been paid by the city toward the private defense of Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who was charged on March 20 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office with committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Though the payment of this bill was approved publicly by the council, in a 4-1 vote, at its March 27 meeting, Cherry said it was for legal charges incurred prior to Suplizio being charged on March 20 and after search warrants were executed on April 6, 2022, at the following locations: Suplizio's residence, Suplizio's office at the DuBois Area United Way and Suplizio's office and his secretary's office at the City of DuBois. Council members approving the paying of the bill included Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh, Shane Dietz and Mayor Ed Walsh. Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel voted no.
While the majority of the $270,000 was spent for Suplizio's legal counsel, a small amount was for any council/employee legal fees that may have been incurred, also, said Cherry.
The money to pay the legal fees came from "what we have always called a Community Fund from (donations) by Waste Management to be used as we see fit," said Cherry.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
Cherry said there were several reasons why the council elected to cover those legal fees.
"Number one was that when they (AG) came in on April 6, 2022, and confiscated everything, we had absolutely no idea what they were looking for or whom they were looking to charge," said Cherry. "We had them going into all of the financial records of the City of DuBois. We had them grabbing audits. We had them grabbing the information on the sale of water — we did not know who would be involved in this and whether it would be council members or employees of the City of DuBois. It became important to make sure that counsel was hired to oversee this and speak with everyone, prepare them for what they all expected would be, at some point, going to a grand jury. Everyone was prepared. It was one of those, everyone thought they would be called, fewer actually were chosen."
Secondly, Cherry said the city also needed to try and get back documents the Attorney General took from the city. She said investigators allegedly took cash and checks off the secretary's desk for the Community Fund and Community Days.
"To this day, they have checks made payable to the City of DuBois from individual citizens and companies contributing to Community Days," said Cherry. "These people began to ask, why didn't you cash our checks? Well, we didn't know which, and so there were things that we needed council to try to get back. That attempt was unsuccessful."
Lastly, said Cherry, one of the concerns was that the day after the raid on April 7, 2022, the AG office also allegedly confiscated all of Suplizio's private accounts.
"Not only did they freeze them, they took the funds and they cashed everything in and they held it," said Cherry. "So he (Suplizio) had absolutely no money. My position was this involved his operation in the City of DuBois. I felt justified in saying this involved everyone, and we needed to try to get to the bottom of why the AG's office would cash in financial accounts of an individual who hadn't even been charged. I'm talking about right before the day after the raid. That to me was absolutely frightening. If you think government is not weaponized, this is a clear example of what they were able to do and we wanted to be able to have someone go in, clear that out so the guy could defend himself. And he had nothing. They took everything from him. I thought the city owed someone help in order to at least try to gain his footing. We're not talking about, they took 10 cents. We're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in accounts that had been in existence since over 20 years for some of these.
"I don't purport to be a criminal lawyer. I'm a civil lawyer. I have never in my entire life seen what they did here," said Cherry. "They called every single one of his banks, every place he ever had any money, and they took it and then turned around and cashed it so that not only did they take it from him, but they gave this guy a capital gain that he had never wanted because they were old accounts. They still haven't made an accounting of that. So he has no money to fight anything. I thought that this was one of those times when the immediate hiring of counsel was essential to, first of all, to try to find out what was going on because they weren't talking to anyone."
The Attorney General's office has been contacted by the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend for comment on Cherry's allegations regarding the investigation. A response had not been received by press time Friday.
Cherry said the $270,000 check was made out to the law firm of Reisinger Comber & Miller, LLC, based in Pittsburgh. Suplizio is being represented by Michael Anthony Comber, Esq., from Pittsburgh, and William A. Shaw Jr., Esq., from Clearfield.
While payments for Suplizio's legal fees have stopped, Cherry acknowledged that council members and employees may still need legal representation.
"It's only for services now specifically performed for council and any employees of the city (excluding Suplizio)," said Cherry. "These people should not have to go out and hire their own lawyer to prove that they properly managed. I still have the opinion that if a council member has to be questioned at trial, which I'm sure they're going to be, they need to be provided with counsel. I feel that it's only right. I've already checked with the insurance carrier, but that's only if there's some kind of suit against them. So they're really in this no man's land of what do you do? You can't let these people who have never been in a courtroom before, not be prepared by counsel."