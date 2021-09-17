HARRISBURG – Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee Chairman Senator Cris Dush, R-Brookville, issued the following statement Friday regarding the inclusion of personal identifying information in subpoenas issued to the Pennsylvania Department of State this week:
“I have been receiving numerous inquiries regarding the personal identifying information requested in the subpoenas that the Intergovernmental Operations Committee issued to the Department of State on Wednesday. Most of this information is available for $20 at your local county board of elections offices.
“I understand why folks are hesitant or concerned in light of the way this issue has been sensationalized by the media. However, the reason for requesting the last four digits of a voter’s Social Security number or their driver License is because it is the best way to determine the accuracy of voter rolls and make sure there are not duplicate, doctored or deceased voters on these rolls. This is the exact reason why the Department of State has the information in the first place.
“Committee staff and I remain committed to using this information only to conduct a thorough investigation and to create legislation to fix the problems we identify. It is the 21st century, and given the technology used in today’s world, poorly kept voter rolls should be a thing of the past.”