BENEZETTE — The following are free educational programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, in August:
Saturday, Aug. 5
Elk Walk and Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member as we walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Antler Scoring, 2 p.m.
“Woah! That is a 400+ bull for sure!” Being in Elk Country you will probably hear that a lot, and you may be a bit confused on what that means. Now is the time to learn! Antler scoring is a fun and useful tool to have when exploring Elk Country, get a free lesson today.
Saturday, Aug. 12th
Archery Basics, noon-2 p.m.
Have you ever shot a bow and arrow? Whether you are a seasoned pro that wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join us on our archery range. Weather permitting.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Archery Basics, noon-2 p.m.
Have you ever shot a bow and arrow? Whether you are a seasoned pro that wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join us on our archery range. Weather permitting.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Spotted Lanternfly with the Elk County Conservation District, 2 p.m.
Have you heard of the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly which is making its way across Pennsylvania? Are you interested in learning what you can do to help combat the spread and protect your valuable crops and fruit trees? Join Victoria Challingsworth, from the Elk County Conservation District, as she discusses the origins of this insect, its lifecycle, favorite host plants, and what you can do to help stop the spread!
Sunday, Aug. 20
Welcome to the Rut, 2 p.m.
The mating season for the elk is upon us, join us at the Elk Country Visitor Center as we learn all about the unique behaviors that elk display during this time of the year.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Beekeeping with Hobby Hives, 2 p.m.
Local beekeeper Craig Schloder will display a live honey bee colony that visitors can observe and enjoy. He will be available to answer questions about this interesting and vital hobby that continues to gain popularity.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Chronic Wasting Disease, 2 p.m.
Have you ever heard of Chronic Wasting Disease, commonly referred to as CWD? CWD is an always lethal disease that is easily spread throughout the Cervidae family(deer). Come learn exactly what CWD is, how its spread, and all the agencies involved to help fight this aggressive contagion. Join Caleb Rieder, our Pennsylvania Game Commission representative, as we learn more about CWD.
If you have any questions, please contact the Con Ed staff at 814-787–5173. Emails: Ben Porkolab ConEd@kecaus.comm or Hunter Horning ConEdSp@kecaus.com