DuBOIS — Recognizing that the area’s drug epidemic is worsening, the City of DuBois is stepping up its efforts to combat the crisis head-on by implementing a Narcotics/Street Crime unit within the police department.
When he was hired for the position five years ago, police Chief Blaine Clark said his two main objectives were tackling the narcotic issue in the city, in addition to improving community relations between law enforcement and the community.
Then, approximately two years ago, Clark and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio started talking about the drug problem even more seriously.
“We tried to come up with ways to implement it, number one, with the staffing we had, and then, if that was not feasible, the staffing that we would need to get it up and running,” said Clark. “We’ve had some very passionate discussions, meaning Herm’s just as passionate about this working as I am because he understands the issues that we’re having in the city.
“I will say what we’ve been able to do with the officers we have at hand now has been pretty amazing,” said Clark. “We’ve made tons of possession arrests, possession with the intent to deliver arrests, even paraphernalia, as well as intelligence gathering, because I have three or four officers who are very good at the drug work.”
About two years ago, the city added Ace, a Belgian Malinois, who is trained as a dual-purpose K-9 for narcotics apprehension and tracking. Officer Zayne Rhed is Ace’s K-9 handler.
“The K-9 unit has been extremely beneficial,” said Clark. “When Herm and I were talking about fighting the drug problem, I said, ‘Let’s start with that’ and Herm agreed, he said, ‘let’s do it.’”
Now, said Clark, it’s time to implement phase two, which is hiring two additional police officers for this new detail.
“I want to call it a unit within the department, and their primary duties will be fighting the narcotics and street crimes,” said Clark.
While Rhed and Ace are going to be involved with the unit, Clark said he has designated Cpl. Randy Young to be the supervisor over this new detail.
“He (Young) comes with a huge background in narcotics. He has been our Attorney General task force leader and has been in the department for years. He was just sworn in recently as an expert witness for drug and narcotics,” said Clark.
Clark said that if it wasn’t for the city manager, the police department and the attack that they’ve had on the drugs so far would not have been successful.
“Because between the manager and the mayor and city council, if it wasn’t for the support of them, I don’t know how we would’ve continued operating because they have been extremely supportive,” said Clark. “I can’t imagine working for a department where you don’t have your elected officials and your manager supporting you. And they’ve been more than supportive. They get the big picture. They see it.”
Clark noted that city Council Member Shannon Gabriel has “led the conversation” with the police department.
“Because, her philosophy is, as well as ours, I get the (DuBois-Sandy Township) consolidation thing, but are we going to wait three years to put this up when we have the problem now? Why wait three years?” said Clark.
At this week’s meeting of the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, Suplizio announced the city’s plans to hire two new officers for the unit.
Township Supervisor Bill Beers asked if the city looked into bringing in the resources of the Clearfield County Drug Enforcement Task Force or the Pennsylvania State Police.
“That’s part of it. But this is in addition to that,” said Suplizio.
“The dilemma we have with PSP or with the Attorney General, is we work with their timeframe, they don’t work with us, and putting two people on is definitely a benefit for us right now,” said Clark.
Clark suggested that the township could possibly hire another officer so the two municipalities could work together and “move even further and faster with this because it’s a dilemma we have right now and all the resources we already have, whether it’s PSP, Attorney General’s office, whoever it is, we’re plateaued right now. And we’re not winning. We need to work a little harder, push a little harder to get the drugs under control. We’re not where we were four years ago because we put the emphasis on the narcotic issues ... but I think it’s imperative that we have our own within to be able to deal with it in our community.”
Beers asked if the city has talked with Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers about the unit.
“Yes, he’s fine with it as far as I know talking to him ... it’s really just going to be an extension of our department,” said Clark. Once again, Clark said to township police Chief Kris Kruzelak that it would definitely be beneficial for the township to hire another officer for this purpose.
“And even when this consolidation goes through, it’s less of an impact when we need to hire more officers if that’s the right way to go,” said Clark.
Kruzelak said his dilemma is manpower and any drug work an officer does would have to be above and beyond their 40-hour work week.
“Sure. And he’s exactly right,” said Clark. “You start getting into overtime, guys working so many hours ... they do get burned out.”
“May I ask what’s causing the deficiency that you’re experiencing in either applicants or manpower as you put it?” said city Council Member Diane Bernardo.
“Well, it’s just budget money. Cops are expensive, unfortunately,” said Kruzelak The township’s at a lower tax level than the city. “So that’s where our constraints come from. And just finding officers to hire. Nobody wants to be a cop any more, unfortunately. Getting applicants is a struggle. Every chief that I talk to has the same struggles with finding good candidates and good applicants. We just don’t want to hire anybody off the street. Because then we’re running (into) a lot of liability issues.”
“And that’s why I’ve been very, very vocal in our city council that I’m not going to let this drop,” said Council Member Shannon Gabriel. “I mean, we have a drug problem now and to wait until consolidation happens several years down the road, we’ve just allowed that to kind of spiral. Like both chiefs have said we’re probably going to need more officers. If we kind of slowly integrate into this, build that force, so that when consolidation happens, they’re up, they’re running, they’re strong, they’re seasoned.
“But if we just continue to wait, we already know it takes a long time to hire good officers,” said Gabriel. “And then to train those officers. And right now, if we arrest somebody and we get somebody to come in and they’re willing to talk to our officers. But then there’s a domestic call. So that officer can’t meet then with the person that’s coming in to potentially give them information because they’ve got to go respond to the domestic call, because ... the numbers just aren’t there.”
Gabriel said the city’s hope is if it gets this unit up and running now with hopefully two officers and if the township can try and get one officer and start merging and working together, it will allow for a seamless transition.
“Then when consolidation happens that not only have we been successful in creating a good collaboration between the two departments, starting consolidation off on the right foot, but now we have a strong drug task force with that as well,” said Gabriel.
During the city council meeting, which followed the joint board meeting, Bernardo said, “One of the things that really hit me about tonight’s meeting, and I just don’t understand this, I guess I’d have to sit down with Sandy Township’s budget. How can we, as a small municipality, talk about hiring two people for the drug task force, which we feel is a priority for our community, and I hear that they don’t have the money. The City of DuBois and our manager must do a heck of a great job in budgeting our budgets and our department heads, because I just don’t get how a municipality this large cannot support to add to or show the enthusiasm for adding to the drug force right now. It’s my two cents.”
“I hate to put Chief Kruzelak on the table tonight, but you’ll notice all his leaders look the other way,” said Mayor Eddie Walsh. “They don’t even want to hear about it.”
In an interview with the Tri County Weekend, Clark said with Cpl. Young in place, the city is developing policies and procedures and hopefully within a month he’ll have the narcotics unit officers identified. Once the new officers are trained, Clark said he hopes the unit will be fully operational within four to five months.
“This is something that we (city) have been talking about at length,” said Suplizio. “The chief and I have talked about it almost consistently on a weekly basis, if not more than that. We understand that there is a drug problem, not only in the city of DuBois, but in the entire area. And we have to face it head-on. It’s not like something, if we wait it out, it will just go away. And I think that this is something that the mayor and city council have thought long and hard about, and I think they understand the problem’s not going to go away.
“What we wanted to do knowing that we are going to consolidate, we just wanted to be up front and let the township supervisors know that we are moving in this direction,” said Suplizio. “And we’d hope maybe they would join in with their own if at all possible, but once again we have to let people know that this problem exists. It’s getting worse. And we have to head it off, sooner than later, before it gets to a point that we can’t deal with it and we’re just reacting to it.”
“Proactive versus reactive. And I think one quote Herm and I have talked before that I liked is, ‘In order to fix a problem, you have to recognize that you have a problem,’” said Clark.
“And we recognize it,” both Clark and Suplizio said in unison.