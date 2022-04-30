PHILIPSBURG — The trout stocking situation — or lack thereof — at Cold Stream Dam has been a sore spot for many, most recently the Philipsburg Borough Council.
Due to the Class A wild brown trout population, trout stocking was discontinued on the stream from the State Game Lands boundary downstream to the inflow of Cold Stream Dam, according to the state Fish and Boat Commission.
Councilman Harry Wood, who recently returned from his winter excursion, expressed his discontent at a council meeting.
“The trout have been there for years, and we stocked it for years,” Wood said.
Council voted to send a letter voicing its opposition to the commission’s actions. Wood said a part of his discontent stems from the commission taking the fish previously stocked in Cold Stream, Section 02, to Black Moshannon Creek.
However, 80 percent of the fish previously stocked Cold Stream, Section 02, went to Cold Stream Dam, according to commission officials. Based on stocking allocation criteria, Cold Stream Dam is now stocked at its maximum rate. The remaining fish were stocked in Black Moshannon Creek, sections 02 and 04.
Black Moshannon Creek, Section 03, managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations, did not get any additional trout in 2022 due to the change, officials said via email.
At the borough council meeting last week, Wood stated Cold Stream is more heavily fished at the dam, and handicapped individuals frequent the spot due to the ease of accessibility. This is why Wood wanted the fish kept at Cold Stream.
“There’s so many fishermen out there,” Wood said. “A lot of handicapped people go out there fishing year after year, and by the time at the end, there’s no fish left. We need to let them know how we feel.”
The commission includes accessibility when considering stocking allocations. It created resource based criteria for figuring out stocking rates. These categories are based on biological and social factors, such as the status of the wild trout populations, recreational use potential, parking spaces, and closeness to roads and urban areas.