DuBOIS — Nick Hoffman, a Brockway native who worked at the Courier Express in DuBois for 30 years, wrote multiple stories about people who impacted his life. He entwined those stories together to author his first published book, “He Was There All the Time,” which offers readers words of inspiration, encouragement, and faith.
“Over all the years that I wrote those columns about people, especially when they died, it got to the point where I’d say to (former Courier Express publisher) Denny (Bonavita), ‘Hey, I got a column for you to look at,’ and he’d look at me and say, ‘Who died?’ I always just figured that some day, maybe, I’d compile those into a collection that people in Brockway might be interested in. Most of the people were from Brockway. And it would just be the columns. It wouldn’t be anything else. It would just be the columns compiled together.”
Sometimes, Hoffman said he would get started on writing the book, but he’d always tail off, never following through with it.
“Two years ago, when I was on my annual vacation in Nebraska, I got the worst respiratory infection I’ve ever had,” recalled Hoffman. “I literally couldn’t do anything for two weeks. I just stayed at home. We watched a lot of TV, but I had this horrible cough. It could have even been one of the earliest cases of COVID in the country because I usually get bronchitis in the fall, but I’d never had anything like that. I coughed until almost ... I didn’t think I was going to get my next breath.”
While laying in bed one afternoon watching television, Hoffman said he had a legal notepad beside him.
“I just started scribbling down some things ... for some reason my columns came into my head, so I started making a list of all the columns I wrote about people,” said Hoffman. “Then all of a sudden, I just started writing. In six months, the book was published. I organized them into almost a chronological order. Then I filled in about my life and all the things that I was going through at each period, and it just almost wrote itself.”
The entire point of the book, said Hoffman, was that throughout his life, there had always been people who had an influence on him that he didn’t often appreciate at the time.
“But when I look back I think, ‘Geez, that’s what I was going through right there, and that’s when I needed that person, and that person was there,’” said Hoffman. “Just like Jimmy Stewart in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ It’s my version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ I guess.”
While writing the book, Hoffman said he took all the columns, and throughout the book, the columns are in italics.
“I run them completely. So each chapter has one of my columns, and then what I do is from chapter to chapter, I’ll write current quote/unquote stuff to introduce the columns,” said Hoffman. “Like say, when I got out of college I was looking for a job, and I met Jack Fritz, and I had known him all my life, because my dad and him were bowling buddies, and that led to a job at the bus terminal. So when Jack died I wrote a column about him. And I put that column in there. And then go to the next, and the next, and the next.”
It’s almost in chronological order, said Hoffman.
“The people, as they fit into my life, using the column I wrote about them when they died. The reason the columns are in italics is because that differentiates between what I’m writing present day. Otherwise it would be too confusing to try to follow.”
In the book’s introduction, Hoffman says, “It’s a big world out there. And a lot of times, we don’t appreciate just how many people have an influence on us, and how many people we influence. A lot of times nobody stops to say, ‘I appreciate this, or you did this for me.’ So it starts with the column I wrote when I experienced my 20-year anniversary of being sober. But I wrote ... It starts on the night my dad left. When he and mom got divorced when I was 10 years old. And then it goes ... that’s where it starts, and then it goes from there.”
The book continues through the current day, said Hoffman.
“I visited my best friend and his family in Ohio. I was the best man at his wedding,” said Hoffman. “And then I wrap it up to, ‘Okay, here we are now. Here I am today. I’m 60 years old. And here’s all these things that are happening. Here’s why I think it’s important. Because we never realized just how much one life matters.’ And how we’re worrying about what we’re going to do today and tomorrow. And God’s already out there, way ahead of us.”
That’s the reason for the title of the book, said Hoffman.
“Because a lot of the time you get into a position in life where you say, ‘If there is a God, where is he?’ And then as you look back, and I’ve looked back, and think, ‘He was there all the time in the person of all these different people’ — teachers, friends, etc. It really is eye opening.”
The book is available in hardcover, paperback and e-book in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Australia, Singapore, Japan and India through Amazon.com, Google, Adlibris, Bokus, Bol, Barnes and Noble, Booktopia, Walmart, Christianbook.com, Waterstones, VitalSource, westbowpress.com and hewasthereallthetime.com.