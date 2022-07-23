BROCKWAY — Ten Brockway Area High School seniors received Frank Varischetti Memorial Scholarships at the 2022 senior awards ceremony May 24.

The recipients are Lauren Schmader, Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Landon Schmader, Madalynne Heckman, Olivia Clark, Caitlin Ceprish, Selena Buttery, Margo Lindenmuth and Jared Marchiori.

