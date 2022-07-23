BROCKWAY — Ten Brockway Area High School seniors received Frank Varischetti Memorial Scholarships at the 2022 senior awards ceremony May 24.
The recipients are Lauren Schmader, Bailey Allison, Sarah Koehler, Landon Schmader, Madalynne Heckman, Olivia Clark, Caitlin Ceprish, Selena Buttery, Margo Lindenmuth and Jared Marchiori.
Lauren Schmader
Lauren is the daughter of Kevin and Kim Schmader.
she was a National Honor Society member, AP scholar, Dual Enrollment graduate, four-year Honor Roll student and class valedictorian.
Her activities included Social Studies Club, Anti-bullying committee, Ski Club, volleyball team captain, track and field, cross country, Student Council, Prom Committee, Homecoming Court, Interact, Mock Trial, Chemistry Club, boys’ basketball statistician and Yearbook.
Lauren will attend Allegheny College, major in biochemistry and then attend Lake Erie College of Medicine to earn her doctorate.
Her best high school memory “was at a cross country invitational. It had rained all day, which made the course super muddy. So after we ran, we all mud caked on the back of our uniforms. There was a giant puddle at the finish line so we all dove into it to clean off. We ended up soaked and cold for the rest of the day.”
Bailey Allison
Bailey is the daughter of John and Heather Allison.
The holds the record for most assists in soccer, is a two-time District 9 soccer champion and a two-time Varsity letter winner in soccer and volleyball. She was also an Honor Roll student and received attendance awards.
She was a member of National Honor Society, Ski Club, Social Studies Club, Interact Club, AIMS, Senior Class vice president, Student Council member, a morning announcer, Clarion Math Competition participant and National History Day participant.
She will attend Robert Morris University and major in marketing.
Her best high school memory is the last month of school; “always so fun and relaxed.”
Sarah Koehler
Sarah is the daughter of Dave and Emily Koehler.
She was a member of National Honor Society, International Thespian Society and Region Band. She was also a Rover VIP (student of the month) and best advocate and best witness in Mock Trial.
Her activities included Social Studies Club, Marching Band, Mock Trial, Drama Club and Interact as well as tennis, track and field, basketball and Ski Club.
She will attend the University of Connecticut where she will study archaeology.
Her best high school memory is conducting the Marching Band on the podium for the first time.
Landon Schmader
Landon Schmader is the son of Kim and Kevin Schmader.
He was a National Honor Society member, Dual Enrollment graduate, AP Scholar and a High Honor Roll student.
His activities included cross country, basketball, track and field, Mock Trial, Chemistry Club, Anti-bullying committee, announcing high school football games for Brockway and was a Homecoming Court escort.
Landon will attend Allegheny College to major in mathematics with hopes of becoming an actuary.
His best high school memory is qualifying for the state cross-country championship in his senior year.
Madalynne Heckman
Madalynne is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Heckman.
She was an Honor Roll student throughout high school, earned Varsity letters in soccer and softball (where she was team captain for both) for four years and earned a Scholastic Award in soccer for three years.
Her activities included Chemistry Club, Ski Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, basketball statistician, Dual Enrollment graduate and Prom Court and Prom Committee.
She will attend Penn State DuBois and major in actuarial science.
Her best high school memory is winning the District 9 soccer title in her senior year in a penalty shot Shootout.
Olivia Clark
Olivia is the daughter of Rick and Tricia Clark.
She was a member of National Honor Society, a Dale Carnegie graduate, four-year Honor Roll student, member of Homecoming Court and a Rover VIP
Her activities included Student Council, Anti-bullying committee, Ski Club, Chemistry Club, Prom Committee, Homecoming Court, morning announcer, football team’s ball girl and boys’ basketball statistician.
Olivia will attend Allegheny College, major in biochemistry then attend medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
Her best high school memory was in her junior year “when I was in AP Chemistry and we went over to the elementary school to judge the science fair. We all enjoyed our time playing on the playground and just enjoying the end of the year.”
Caitlin Ceprish
Caitlin is the daughter of Christine and Emery Faith.
She was a consecutive Honor Roll student and member of National Honor Society.
Her activities included Student Council, volleyball, Ski Club, Social Studies Club and American Legion spaghetti dinners.
Caitlin will attend BC3 for a two-year nursing program to get RN work in a hospital ICU or ER then return to school to get her BSN degree and become a travel nurse.
Her best high school memory was eating crickets in Chem.
Selena Buttery
Selena is the daughter of Stephen and Suzane Buttery.
She was a Rover VIP, Honor Roll student, 2nd Team All-State volleyball selection and MVP in basketball and tennis.
Her activities include National Honor Society, Anti-bullying committee, Thespian Society, Interact, Social Studies Club, Chemistry Club, Ski Club, class president, basketball and tennis teams captain and 4th of July Committee.
Selena will attend Chaminade University to major in data science (environmental) and minor in education. She will also continue her basketball and tennis careers.
Her best high school memory is “pranking Mr. Bundy in my 10th grade English class and judging the science fair.”
Margo Lindenmuth
Margo is the daughter of Kimberly Verne.
She earned Honor Roll in grades seven through 12, was best witness in Mock Trial and took honors classes in chemistry, history and others.
Her activities included Marching Band (high brass section leader and drum major), Concert Band, Concert Choir, Drama Club, National Thespian Society, Social Studies Club and Ski Club.
Margo will attend Gannon University to study mortuary science.
Her best high school memory is the DC trip.
Jared Marchiori
Jared is the son of Heather Marchiori and Charles Marchiori.
He was a National Honor Society Member, Honor Roll student and class treasurer.
His activities included being a four-year soccer and tennis player, a three-year Varsity basketball player, a member of Ski Club and Chemistry Club and a morning announcer.
Jared will attend Gannon University to major in biology on a pre-med track to become a doctor.
His best high school memory is winning four District 9 titles in a row in soccer.
The scholarships are given annually by The Frank Varischetti Foundation. Frank Varischetti started his own business with himself, one employee and a Ford pickup truck. He later established Varischetti Sanitation, which grew into one of the largest, privately owned sanitation businesses in Pennsylvania. He completed Greentree Landfill in Elk County in the mid-1980s, the first fully lined, state-of-the-art landfill in the state. After he sold his interests to Browning-Ferris Industries, he established other businesses.
Since his death in 2002, his family has built on what he started. Its holdings today include Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Resources and Guardian Healthcare among others, all of which combined employ approximately 10,000 people.