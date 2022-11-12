FALLS CREEK — It’s a tough task to pick one person who is deserving of a prize, especially when those who are nominated are all worthy.
It wasn’t easy, but Gary & Sons, Inc. of Falls Creek selected Larry Sharp of Summerville to receive a free furnace in its veteran furnace giveaway.
This September, Gary & Sons, which has installed and repaired heating and cooling systems since 1978, accepted nominations of local U.S veterans who could use a new or upgraded heating system this winter.
Gary & Sons had the opportunity to help a veteran once before with a free furnace, and it was decided if the opportunity arose, it would be done again, said Mark and Kurt Walborn, owners of Gary & Sons, Inc.
This giveaway was advertised via the local media, and information was distributed among the local veterans’ organizations, such as the VA Clinic, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
More than 30 veterans were nominated from the region, and a Gary & Sons employee visited with each one. “That took a little while, and meeting those who served was an honor for our employees,” Mark Walborn said. “Our veterans have given so much to our great country, we would have liked to have given something to everyone...so many are so deserving.”
From the entries, several stood out, but it had to be narrowed down to one. “Despite his health issues, Mr. Sharp has a very positive, can-do attitude,” said Jake Miller, Gary & Sons service manager, who visited with Sharp. “I am sure he has worked hard for everything he has, and he is a very appreciative person.”
Sharp served four years in the U.S. Air Force and almost 20 years in Army National Guard. “He served in the military with pride along with other veterans,” his wife, Cora Sharp, said. “He was always there for any challenges that might need help from the National Guard, going to help others in a state of emergency. He also was there helping keep things under control during Groundhog Day (in Punxsutawney) as a volunteer.”
Sharp is a colon cancer survivor who has gone through multiple surgeries, including an emergency surgery due to a bowel rupture. His wife told Gary & Sons that he is a hard worker, and he went to work 4:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. five days a week while having chemotherapy each day. “He wouldn’t let anything keep him from working or activities such as hunting, trapping and fishing. He would help anyone in need,” she said.
Retired now, his health isn’t as good as before. “He has numbness in his left leg from radiation. This causes difficulty sometimes in walking, driving or just daily routines. He is a great husband, dad and grandpa,” she added.
The Sharps are thankful for this opportunity and recognition of all veterans. “We would like to thank Gary & Sons and Lennox for what they do to recognize all veterans. This kind of program is needed and appreciated,” Larry and Cora Sharp said.
“We were happy to help. We are grateful to all those who have served and those who are still serving,” Kurt Walborn said.
“This is just one small way to say ‘thank you,’ and we hope that we can do this again,” Mark Walborn added.