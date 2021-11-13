FALLS CREEK — Thomas A. Glasl has been named the new President/CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania.
Glasl joined Goodwill NCPA in February 2004 as Chief Financial Officer and become the COO of Goodwill Industries in 2020.
Glasl is a 2001 graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland University with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Business Management and a Minor in Finance.
He completed the Goodwill Executive Development Program in June 2014. Throughout his time at Goodwill he has helped to expand the organization and enter a period of financial security even during the worldwide economic turbulence of 2020-2021.
Glasl replaces the former President/CEO Ray Donati following his planned retirement in October 2021.
“I am honored to be named CEO of such a great organization,” said Glasl. “Ray Donati has been a fantastic mentor and he left us an amazing agency. Our team will work tirelessly to keep this organization thriving for the success of our clients and associates.”