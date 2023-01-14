FALLS CREEK — Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania has hired Daylene Tabacsko as the new head of its graphic design department.
This is Tabacsko’s first job after graduating PennWest Edinboro in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. Her focus at Edinboro was animation and graphic arts. She started on her path as a graphic designer in the Jeff Tech digital arts program.
“I love art and I went to school for art. When I started looking for jobs I wanted to find one that allowed me to use my skills as a graphic designer and gave me the freedom to create.” Tabacsko said, “Working at Goodwill allows me to do that, and I am gaining a lot of valuable experience.”
The Goodwill graphic designer creates store signage, event banners and truck wraps for Goodwill, and also designs banners and signs for Goodwill business partners in the community. Goodwill handles all the printing in-house with a large-format printer/cutter, the Roland TrueVIS VG3-540.
The Goodwill graphic design department is partnering with Jeff Tech to provide job and training opportunities to their media students. Tabacsko’s experience and training will allow the graphic design program to expand, by incorporating new techniques and integrating the Goodwill mission by providing more educational opportunities.
“I’m very excited to have Daylene join our organization. It’s great to have someone right out of college back in the area,” said Tabacsko’s supervisor, Nick Suplizio, vice president of Donation Procurement/ Development and Transportation/Logistics/Plant Operations. “She has hit the ground running and already has some great ideas for future projects.”
For more information on Goodwill NCPA departments and programs visit www.goodwilllinc.org.
Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization, based out of Falls Creek, which sells donated items in retail stores and online, in order to create jobs and training programs that benefits the communities they serve.