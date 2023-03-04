DuBOIS — The 10th Grady’s Decision Dinner Dance at The Bellamauro Social Hall in Reynoldsville held Feb. 18 raised more than $49,200 to benefit families with premature babies in 13 northwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk.
Grady’s Decision’s mission is to bless families by providing them emotional, spiritual, and financial support when they have their premature babies in a hospital as well as those families with children needing specialized medical attention.
Grady’s Decision was started in 2009 by Erie residents Ryan Smith and his ex-wife, Katrina, both formerly of DuBois, to honor their son, Graden Vincent, who died less than three days after being born premature in July 2008, weighing only 2 pounds, 5 ounces. His twin sister, Gianna Kayleen, who was born one minute earlier and weighed 2 pounds, remained for 71 days in the NICU and is now a healthy 14-year-old.
Amy Smith, Grady’s Decision executive director, said the nonprofit organization has donated $1,147,667.40 to families since its beginning, and they have helped a total of 2,503 families.
In 2022, Grady’s Decision helped 324 families, she said.
This year’s Grady’s Decision DuBois Dinner Dance sold out 30 days prior to the event, said Amy Smith, noting that they had 40 sponsors and are planning on it next year to be a sponsor-only event.
“It is truly amazing to me that it has not lost its luster after 10 years,” said Amy Smith. “I’ve had many people express to me that the dinner dance is their favorite night of the year — what an honor.”
Amy Smith noted that she has the “best committee and many of them have been with us since the start — 10 years ago.”
She said they are always looking for ways to make the event more enjoyable for their guests who attend. Next year’s date for the dinner dance has already been scheduled for Feb. 17.
Founder Ryan Smith acknowledged Amy Smith, his sister-in-law, for her leadership at the top of the board and giving them direction and solidifying what they are as an organization.
At the dinner dance, Ryan Smith spoke about how Grady’s Decision was born based on a miracle.
After months and months of infertility treatments and finding doctors to help them, Smith and Katrina Vincent finally were pregnant with fraternal twins.
Twenty six weeks into the pregnancy, Katrina’s water broke, three months early, and they rushed to the hospital.
{div}The decision was made that it was in Katrina’s best interest to deliver the babies and “let them fight it out in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).”
On July 28, 2008, at 10:10 p.m. at Saint Vincent Health System in Erie, Gianna Kayleen, nearly 27 weeks gestation, entered the world weighing just 2 pounds — a micro-preemie.
“If you haven’t seen a micro preemie, I could take my wedding band and put it over her hands all the way past her elbow and put it around her bicep. That’s how tiny Gianna was,” said Smith.
“Gianna came out and she let out a big hellacious cry,” said Smith. “And I remember Katrina and I looking at each other and so thrilled that our daughter had enough lung capacity at 26 weeks to cry. It was music to our ears.”
The hospital staff then pulled out baby Graden Vincent at 10:11 p.m. weighing 2 1/2 pounds, his eyes still fused together, a little bit farther behind Gianna in development and he could not utter a sound, said Smith.
“Grady just wasn’t quite ready yet,” he said. For the first 20 hours of Grady’s life, he struggled with every breath. The doctors told the Smiths that Grady’s condition was so bad that it was probably in their best interest to let him go. It was a very difficult decision but they made the decision that they did not want Grady to suffer, so they took away life support and he lived 52 hours.
“Our rockstar daughter, Gianna,” took a turn for the worse after Grady’s funeral, developing three lung conditions, Smith said.
After day 22, Gianna had worn out the staff and the doctors at the hospital, and she needed more medical options and specialized care, Smith said. They took her by helicopter to Pittsburgh.
Once there, the doctors told the Smiths that they could give Gianna one last saving drug, a steroid. It was a drug that sometimes can cause cerebral palsy, mental retardation, delayed motor skills when given to babies.
Leaving the NICU for some time to think about what they wanted to do, the Smiths returned to the NICU and learned that Gianna’s condition totally changed. She was on 100 percent oxygen on a device called an oscillator and the doctors hadn’t even given her the medicine yet. The nurse told them that “something happened” while they were away from the NICU.
“I felt like Mary and Joseph and the Wise Men had come to my room just to see a star that had been born,” said Smith. “They witnessed, right there, a modern day miracle. Gianna’s condition completely changed at that moment and every day she got better.”
Smith introduced his “beautiful, wonderful daughter,” Gianna, “a modern day real life, divine intervention, miracle,” at the dinner-dance and had her come up and stand with him in front of all of the guests.
“As you can see, 14 years ago, doctors gave her no chance and 14 years later, she is the hope bringer to our organization. Her life. Her story,” said Smith. “She spent 71 days in the hospital. She’s a straight A student in school. She has no asthmatic problems, she has no medical issues, and this is a walking, living, breathing, modern day miracle.”
Smith said it was right there in the NICU that he and Katrina recognized something was missing — there was no organization, nobody out there that a family could reach out to when their life was falling apart.
“Katrina and I started this idea of what if we helped one other family?” said Smith. And 14 years later and 10 dinner dances later, along with various other fundraisers and donations by corporations and individuals, Grady’s Decision has been able to raise more than $2 million.
After his family suffered some close personal losses over the past year, Smith said it made him think about what if his life had only two years left or two weeks left.
“What would be the questions that I would ask myself and evaluate my life to know that I have done what I was asked to do? I thought about those questions ...,” said Smith. “I want you to ponder what are your questions? What are the questions that you’re going to evaluate about your life? And what is your life story that you would want someone like me to tell. As I think about my life and what questions I would ask in my opinion? For me, the questions that I would ask myself is, did I live, did I love, did I matter?”
To those in attendance at the dinner dance, Ryan Smith said, “I hope you’re living your best life, you’re living the life that you’ve always wanted to live, the life that is full and fulfilled.”
He said as long as you can still breathe there is still a purpose and a reason for your life.
“Find it, search it, figure it out,” he said.
Assistance through Grady’s Decision is case managed based on need. Grady’s Decision can assist with parking costs, food, housing near hospitals and transportation needs. Ultimately, the organization meets the needs of qualified families in northwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk, whether they be financial, emotional or spiritual.
For more information, visit their website at: gradysdecision.com.{/div}