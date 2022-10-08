DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way kicked off its 2023 campaign this week, and Co-Chairmen Neil Hanes and Ed Yahner are ready to take on the challenge of raising $350,000 for those in the area who need it the most.
The mission of this year’s campaign is to raise money to help 22 member agencies. Though the monetary goal remains the same as last year, the co-chairmen and Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio said $350,000 is still a very aggressive goal.
“We’re very excited to have Neil and Ed lead the campaign this year,” said Suplizio. “Ed brings a lot of experience, and we’re thankful that his employer, Waste Management Inc., allows him to do the campaign.”
Though involvement with the DuBois Area United Way is brand new to Hanes, who was just recently hired as the nonprofit agency’s full-time associate director, he is no stranger to helping others.
“I’ve been involved in the DuBois Area Jaycees for about a decade now,” said Hanes. “The longer I was in that organization, the more I learned about myself and I knew that my passion was to help others and impact in ways that sometimes I may not see. I came across this position and knew that it was something I wanted to pursue, and it gave me the ability to be part of something bigger than myself. The impact that we make this year, next year, and the year after is going to be there. That’s what I want my legacy to be. When I found out about this opportunity, I thought that it’s a perfect fit for me to do that, to fulfill that purpose.”
Hanes replaces former Assistant Director Toni Butler, who left to pursue a career in nursing.
Yahner, who has been a United Way board member over the years, was also co-chairman with Todd Stoltz about 25 years ago.
“The United Way is important to me because it’s another one of the local nonprofit entities that help those people that need the most help, and it really gives the board members an opportunity to meet firsthand with the member agencies,” said Yahner.
For example, one of the United Way member agencies, “The Salvation Army, gives us some insight as to what the agency does, how they help their clients, how we assist them in meeting the needs of their clients, and how much our donation means to them,” said Yahner. “Really, our donation is the extension of the people that make their tax-deductible contributions to the United Way, which enables them to even designate the agency or charity of their choice. It’s really nice to see how the United Way can give back to the community, and learn about the people that are using the United Way funds. That’s what I like best about it, hearing their success stories.”
Yahner said it is also amazing to him to see how much the member agencies can do with the money they receive.
“They can stretch things so well. I always thought if the federal government could do what these small agencies could do, there’d be no stopping us. Just amazing how much work they can get done with that money. I really, really, really like that,” said Yahner.
Every year, the campaign faces challenges to reach its goal. This year is no different, said the co-chairmen.
“We do have some inflationary times, households are running off of tighter budgets, but at the same time, it’s easy to recognize that a lot of people need help,” said Yahner. “Typically, our communities are most generous when people need the most help, and this is a really good opportunity to do that. You don’t necessarily have to know the people that need the help, just simply need to know that United Way, the agency, will make sure that the people that need the help, get the money that they need, and that’s really great.”
Hanes said he also wants to make sure that donors see where their money’s going through more public relation efforts.
The United Way offers the donor a great opportunity to provide assistance to people that need it most, without a lot of effort.
“Because when people come individually knocking at your door, it’s easy for the donor to simply reply that I’m donating through the DuBois Area United Way. All of my contributions go there. They have several agencies that are helping the community,” said Yahner. “If you’re not part of that, recommend that they apply through an agency at the United Way, as we always welcome them.”
The chairmen noted that the agency member list has grown over the years. This year’s member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council –Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. –Reitz Theater, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
“One of the things many of our local employers graciously do for us, is payroll deductions for their employees, to make it easier to allow them to donate to United Way,” said Yahner. “One of our jobs is to ensure that local employers understand that that’s an option that’s very beneficial to United Way, and most cases easy for them to do. Sometimes we can encourage local employers to even match all or a portion of the donation that the employee makes from a payroll deduction. It’s really a nice way to get some energy around it. We really want employers, individuals, households to understand the benefit of United Way.”
Suplizio said this community is a very giving one.
“When the chips are down, they’re very supportive,” said Suplizio. “We feel very positive that we can reach our goal, but we need everyone’s help in doing it. Please know that no matter how big or how small the donation, every little bit helps the less fortunate in our area. Our money also stays here locally, unless you tell us you designate it to another area.”
“I have been living in DuBois for over 10 years and the thing that most impresses me about this community is its ability to come together in a time of need, and that’s what we have now,” said Hanes. “We are asking the community to come together, to be a part of something bigger than themselves and help those who have fallen into unfortunate times. I don’t think people realize how much ‘just’ $20 can be used for; it could mean the difference of a child not receiving the proper care needed or worse, not being able to own a winter jacket. Your generosity can go a long way to make sure that these situations can be avoided. Remember, you can be the difference.”
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 and serves the following areas: City of DuBois, boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway; and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
The deadline for the 2023 campaign is Dec. 1, 2022; however, the DuBois Area United Way accepts donations all year long that can go toward its goal.
Anyone wanting to know more about the DuBois Area United Way, to volunteer or to learn how they can make a donation can call the office at 814-371-5011.