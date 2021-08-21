RIDGWAY — Two area men have teamed up to create a local music production company with the ability to help small artists get started and become successful on major music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.
Working as a team, Brandon Quail, of Ridgway, and Dennis Faber Jr., of Reynoldsville, have developed Henosismusic, a music production company. Quail works as the producer, working on the music end of the operations, while Faber works behind the scenes with the social media pages and monitoring the Spotify numbers.
Not only is Quail the producer, he is an artist himself, operating under the name HENOSIS on Spotify with his own music. Originally from Ridgway, Quail spent some time away living a more “typical” lifestyle in cities. Music is something that has always drawn him in, and the connection he believes it gives him to other people.
“Basically, I’ve been interested in music since I could walk or grab an instrument,” Quail said.
He first started learning to play the guitar at 5 years old, and really became interested in music at 8 years old. He grew up listening to “80s hair band style” music citing ACDC and Bon Jovi as some of his favorites.
He was in a band in high school called “High Wattage,” and was thinking about making a go in the music industry rather than go to college. The rest of his band ended up going to college, so he gave up the dream of music and enrolled in college too.
To earn money to pay for college, he started helping someone who had a DJ business.
“Never taught how to really DJ, just thrown to the wolves and told to go somewhere and then collect money afterwards, and then drive back. So, it was a real sink or swim program, but it was just so fun to be able to change a mood like that,” Quail said.
He loved it so much that even after he went to college at Penn State Main Campus at University Park, he continued to drive back and still work gigs for the business. He eventually left the DJ scene and finished college, getting a white-collar 9 to 5 job.
Feeling unfulfilled in his life, and after several bad experiences, Quail found himself depressed.
“It was a bad luck stroke, a bunch of case scenarios that lead me to where I gave up on everything. Walked away from my college education, walked away from the job, came back to this area because I was living out in the city. I just gave up on everything,” Quail said.
He eventually came back to music, and realized this is what he needed to make him happy and have purpose in life. Since he knew how to DJ now, he started out as DJ Phantom, trying to raise money for all the equipment he needed.
“A long process, but it eventually came together and I got a few gigs,” Quail said. “I liked to do benefits. That was my big difference as DJ Phantom...That’s when I started hitting, I needed to be this. It made me feel great.”
He recalled a specific event he DJed for, a fundraiser for someone who was terminally ill, and raising money to offset the cost of their own funeral. He remembered the person coming up to him after he finished playing and thanking him.
“Ever since then, I have taken that on as my main mission. I’m trying to bring light into people’s lives. I needed to sacrifice my time. I’m not chasing a dollar. From there, I was actually putting on free shows,” Quail said.
Things were starting to look up for Quail. He was gaining popularity, and even became an international DJ for about two weeks. He entered a DJ competition, sending videos and competing with other amatreur DJs to work with Club Med Resorts. He was eventually named one of the winners that would be sent around the world to the various resorts. Then the COVID-19 pandemic started to affect the world.
He was packed and ready to board a flight to the first resort he would be playing at, preparing to travel around the mediterranean playing music. He would have been gone six months of the year travelling the world. Two days before he was set to board a plane, the world starting closing down and travel was halted.
“COVID-19 changed my life as well. I lost a lot of folks to covid 19 itself that were important in my life, so I do respect it, but I needed COVID-19 to happen… because I would be somewhere out there playing someone else music, only known as the person making a little highlight right now, and you’re going to forget when you go home,” Quail said.
He was upset by this. His DJ equipment has been parked in the same spot for more than two years at this point. He considered buying a camera to livestream, but never did. Then he started to look into music building software.
“I need to do something else to continue this passion, not let COVID-19 defeat me, stay relevant somehow, use this time to benefit myself somehow. And then when it’s over, I’m going to come out like a ball of fire. Hit the world running,” Quail said.
He bought the music software, learned how to use it as he went, and started working on making a song. With a whole year of COVID to sit and learn through trial and error, he learned.
Faber reached out to Quail when he saw that he was DJ. Faber has some background as a DJ as well, having done it throughout high school. He said he saw Quail’s passion and they created a friendship, which turned into him helping Quail get Henosis off the ground.
Quail spent the last year creating songs and learning how Spotify and other music platforms work. He has started building a fanbase online with more than 20,000 monthly Spotify listeners to date.
His main goal with Henosismusic remains what it was when he first found his passion as DJ Phantom, to reach people through music, and be able to help those in need.
“Because of his passions with music, and my passion with music, I saw something in him that made me want to help him push farther, and do things that he might not think of,” Faber said.
Together, the two went through all the licensing and processes to make Henosismusic a licensed record company.
“I wanted to create a studio where I can help others. There’s a lot of musicians around these areas, a lot of good people but they will never make it and never be able to follow their dreams… I will sign potential talent and not potential as in are you great, but potential as in I want to see that you’re going to put in the effort, and I will get them on Spotify, I will get them on all the networks that I am currently on across the world, and push them as well and also help them produce their music with professional equipment that we have,” Quail said.
Musicians do not only have to be in EDM or electronic genre of music. Quail said he will take anyone of any style of music, and will help them push their music online.
“I will help you do whatever you need,” Quail said. “All is as is that they’re under the Henosis umbrella, that’s all I want.”
He has no plans to own other’s music, only act as a pathway for them to reach a wider audience online, and not have to struggle to get their own partnership with Spotify as he had to do. He will take on the costs of licensing and monthly fees with Spotify through Henosismusic as well.
“We’re starting to figure some things out, and we want to share that information so they don’t have to struggle as much as he has,” Faber said.
Quail has already gone through the copyright process for his own logo and has lawyers for any copyright issues that might happen.
“We need writers, we need songwriters, we need vocalists, we need people to do graphic art, to do album covers, things like that,” Faber said.
They have some friends they’ve made around the world through social media who do a lot for them simply by sharing the posts and music that come from HENOSIS.
“Sharing is a big thing, it’s huge how far your reach can go when people start sharing your stuff on social media,” Faber said.
The pair talked about the shock they went through when the numbers on social media and Spotify started to increase dramatically. They both said this is a business of luck and getting the posts and music in front of the right eyes.
His most popular song is called “Alive As We Collide,” and he created it in the span of just 12 hours. Quail said he doesn’t think he will ever do it again, but it was how that flowed out of him.
He said all of his songs are created with a story behind them, and he creates all of his music so people listening know they’re not alone.
They recently started trying to get sponsors, and have successfully made a deal with C4 Energy as the first one. This is a big turning point for them, as it would be even easier for them without having to worry so much about money to fund the company and music each month.
“The personal goals on my own is that I will pass some cash off to my son, but I will die very broke,” Quail said.
He wants to be able to use the money he gets through his music and success to help other people. Since his days as DJ Phantom, he has supplied 6,000 meals to those in need from his own money.
Quail has big dreams not only for himself, but for other local musicians through Henosismusic. He also hopes to do more for those in need through his music one day.
Quail can be found on Spotify, Facebook, and YouTube as Henosis, and Instagram as Henosisfamily.