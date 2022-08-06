HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4) has released an updated analysis pertaining to COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania.
The data reports COVID-19 hospitalization data for the 21-month period from March 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021.
During those months, there were 174,780 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania. The number of monthly COVID-19 hospitalizations was highest in December 2020 at 24,506 cases.
The in-hospital mortality rate was highest in April 2020 at 19.2 percent.
There were peaks in admissions in the following months: April 2020 (8,391), December 2020 (24,506), April 2021 (10,641) and December 2021 (17,739).
There were peaks in the mortality rate in April 2020 (19.2 percent), August 2020 (10.4 percent), January 2021 (13.8 percent), June 2021 (10.6 percent) and October 2021 (14.9 percent).
Most recently, statewide during the months October 2021 through December 2021, there were 30.2 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents, 10.9 percent of the patients required mechanical ventilation, and 14.6 percent of patients died in the hospital. The average length of stay was 8.2 days.
Locally, during this same time period, Clearfield County had 376 total hospitalizations or 47.8 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents; in Elk County, there were 116 total hospitalizations or 39.2 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents; and in Jefferson County, there were 300 total hospitalizations or 69.6 per 10,000 residents.
In looking at the effects of age on the rate of COVID-19 hospitalization during this three-month period, older residents, especially age 55 and older had higher rates. In examining differences by race and ethnicity, the highest hospitalization rates were found among White, non-Hispanic patients.
For in-hospital mortality rates, older patients, especially age 65 and older, had higher rates compared to their younger counterparts. White, non-Hispanic patients had higher rates compared to other race/ethnicity groups.
“Results from today’s release continue to provide important information about COVID-19,” said Barry Buckingham, PHC4’s executive director. “PHC4’s hospitalization data will help detail the effects on hospital admissions and mortality as we look at future quarters of data.”
Key findings during the July 2021 through September 2021 time period included:
- There were 14,638 COVID-19 hospitalizations from July 2021 through September 2021.
- During the three-month time period of July 2021 through September 2021, there were 10.9 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents. Hospitalization rates were statistically higher for older residents, especially age 45 and older and male residents.
- The in-hospital mortality rate for these hospitalizations was 10.4 percent. In-hospital mortality rates were statistically higher for older patients, especially age 65 and older and male patients.
- On average, patients spent 7.6 days in the hospital. The average hospital stay was statistically higher for patients ages 55 to 74 and male patients.
- Mechanical ventilation was used in 8.8 percent of patients. Rates of mechanical ventilator use were statistically higher for patients ages 45 to 74 and male patients.
PHC4 is an independent state agency charged with collecting, analyzing and reporting information that can be used to improve the quality and restrain the cost of health care in Pennsylvania.